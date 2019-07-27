Friday, July 26, Lotto Max Draw - The $60 million jackpot was won

MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The $60 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in British Columbia.

None of the $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Tuesday, July 30, will therefore offer a jackpot worth $16 million approximately.

