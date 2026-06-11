Friday Harbour Resort Announces Its Most Dynamic Summer Season Yet

Just over an hour from Toronto, the Lake Simcoe destination brings together waterfront dining, live entertainment, recreation and lakeside experiences all summer long

INNISFIL, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour Resort invites everyone to experience the best of summer on the shores of Lake Simcoe, with a full season of waterfront dining, live entertainment, summer concerts, recreation, golf, boating, and weekend programming.

Friday Harbour Resort at sunset, where marina views, waterfront dining, live entertainment and lakeside experiences set the scene for summer on Lake Simcoe.

Located just over one hour north of Toronto, Friday Harbour offers an easy day trip, weekend adventure or staycation for those looking to enjoy a summer getaway close to home. The walkable waterfront destination is known for its marina views, destination dining, vibrant patios, boutique shopping, outdoor recreation and seasonal events by the water.

"Friday Harbour captures the essence of a quintessential Ontario summer, bringing together lakeside dining, live entertainment, beach days, boating and memorable moments with family and friends," said Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour. "As a leading resort and community on Lake Simcoe, we are proud to offer a destination where guests can visit for the day, stay for the weekend and return throughout the season. This summer, our new Summer Concert Series adds another reason to experience the energy of the resort and enjoy an escape close to Toronto."

As a culinary destination, dining at Friday Harbour is defined by its waterfront setting, with lakefront restaurants, vibrant patios, weekend brunch, happy hour and relaxed meals overlooking the marina. Beach Club offers a lakefront setting with a relaxed coastal atmosphere, while Lake Club brings marina views, weekend brunch, Cinq à Sept Happy Hour and live music. Across the resort, patios, restaurants and gathering spaces create a picturesque setting for lunch by the lake, sunset drinks, weekend brunch or dinner with friends.

New this year, Friday Harbour has launched a Summer Concert Series, bringing high-energy tribute performances. With iconic throwbacks and a lively lakeside atmosphere, the series includes Elvis & The Casino Brothers on June 20, a Spice Girls tribute on July 25 and ABBA Revisited on August 29.

From July through September, Friday Harbour's Promenade is animated each weekend with local vendors, artisan pop-ups, live music and DJs, performances and market-style experiences that invite guests to stroll, shop, dine and enjoy the waterfront. New to the Promenade, the Games Room adds another layer to the experience with interactive gaming and arcade fun. On Saturday, July 11, Cars & Jazz returns with a curated supercar showcase, live jazz and a social waterfront atmosphere.

Long weekend programming during the Civic Holiday and Labour Day weekends will include live entertainment, family-friendly activities, pop-ups, seasonal dining and more ways to enjoy a summer weekend by the water.

For those looking to extend their stay, select overnight options are available through Lake Simcoe Stays. Guests can also explore recreation rentals, beach days, Nature Preserve trails, transient slips at the Marina, boating and personal watercraft rentals through on-site third parties, and daily visitor play at The Nest, Friday Harbour's award-winning 18-hole golf course.

For the full summer calendar, dining details, ticketed event information and resort experiences, visit FridayHarbour.com.

Location: Friday Harbour Resort, 3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON

About Friday Harbour

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all-seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquillity.

Learn more at www.fridayharbour.com.

SOURCE Friday Harbour Resort

MEDIA CONTACT: Haley Moore, Communications Manager, [email protected]