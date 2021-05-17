Friday Harbour Resort and iHeartRadio Canada's CHUM 104.5 Team Up to Offer Listeners the Biggest Prize in CHUM's History with Forever Fridays

The world-class Friday Harbour Resort is a master-planned, all seasons, luxury resort community spanning 600 spectacular acres on the shores of Lake Simcoe. From The Nest, an award-winning 18-hole golf club, to Canada's largest in-land marina, to shops and dining along the boardwalk, activities abound for all.

The grand prize condo is a professionally designed and fully furnished two-bedroom suite at the newly constructed Aquarius Condominiums. Aquarius combines the tranquility of an exclusive vacation retreat with the convenience of being just an hour north of Toronto.

"We're extremely excited to partner with CHUM 104.5 to give away such an incredible prize," said Hani Roustom, Chief Executive Officer, Friday Harbour Resort. "For the lucky winner, the suite features 905 square feet of spacious, open-concept living, complete with stainless steel appliances, one locker and one parking spot, in a premium location at the resort."

CHUM 104.5's Forever Fridays contest was announced Friday May 14 and runs until Tuesday August 3. To enter, listeners are invited to text a keyword and their name to 104536 from Mondays to Thursdays at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET, and on Fridays hourly from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET. CHUM 104.5 listeners also have the opportunity to qualify online at chum1045.com. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced live on-air with Marilyn and Jamar on Tuesday August 3. For complete contest rules and regulations, visit www.chum1045.com.

Owning a luxury home at Friday Harbour Resort brings many privileges, including the opportunity to spend quality time on sparkling Lake Simcoe. Homeowners have priority access and preferred rates at The Nest Golf Club and the resort's marina, along with exclusive access to FH Fit, the private homeowner gym; the Beach Club Pool; and the soon-to-open Lake Club.

Conjuring the carefree feeling that every day is Friday, Friday Harbour Resort boasts a mix of natural landscapes and urban amenities. More than 7 km of trails wind through 200 acres of forest and wetlands. The Nest, designed by Doug Carrick, offers memberships and daily play on a stunning, challenging course on the shores of Lake Simcoe. The Marina features the beautiful Harbour Master Building, which offers specialty services and fueling docks.

Friday Harbour is the ultimate all-season resort, combining a wide variety of recreational activities with the tranquility and beauty of Lake Simcoe.

About Friday Harbour Resort

Friday Harbour Resort is Canada's award-winning luxury resort community, located on the shores of Lake Simcoe in Innisfil. Friday Harbour is the ultimate destination for people seeking cottage lakeside living with the amenities of an urban community. Learn more at fridayharbour.com.

About iHeartRadio Canada

iHeartRadio, a best-in-class customizable digital listening experience and live events brand, is now in Canada through a partnership between Bell Media and iHeartMedia. A leader in innovative radio programming throughout Canada, Bell Media features the country's most dynamic, popular, and respected radio brands, including Toronto's CHUM 104.5 and the ÉNERGIE group in Québec, as well as international brands like Virgin Radio. In the U.S., iHeartRadio has surpassed 100 million registered users, reaching milestones at a rate faster than Facebook or any other streaming music service. In addition, iHeartRadio's registered user milestone does not account for the millions of listeners who tune into iHeartRadio's live radio streams without registering. iHeartRadio is now the #1 podcaster in the world, with more than 250,000 podcasts.

SOURCE Friday Harbour

For further information: Friday Harbour Resort: Karen Trattola, 1-705-812-8880 Ext. 8011, [email protected]; Bell Media: Rob Duffy, 416-802-3319, [email protected]