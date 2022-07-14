FRIDAY HARBOUR ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THE FASHION COLLECTIVE SERIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAFA

The Fashion Collective Series spans two weekends, August 12th to August 14th and August 19th to August 21st with live fashion shows each Saturday at 7:00 pm. Weekend programming will include live music and entertainment, and a pop-up retail market featuring apparel, accessories, and lifestyle vendors.

"When we hosted our first Fashion Collective Series at Friday Harbour in the summer of 2021, we knew we were onto something magical. Providing a platform for Canadian designers, models, retailers and brands to showcase their talent was truly a one-of-a-kind experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with CAFA once again to host this year's guests and welcome residents, the local community, and beyond to discover our vibrant destination.", shares Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour.

The Fashion Collective Series is open to the public with complimentary programming and advanced ticketed options which include preferred runway fashion show seating and an after-party at Friday Harbour's Beach Club waterfront restaurant. Visitors to Friday Harbour can also enjoy the resort's signature attractions; the Nature Preserve, The Nest golf course, marina, and a collection of restaurants and retail on the Promenade.

"CAFA is thrilled to partner again with Friday Harbour on this exciting series that not only creates awareness and support for our Canadian retailers and brands but also provides a wonderful opportunity to connect with new communities and consumers. Friday Harbour offers a stunning setting to showcase some of our best design talent," shares CAFA's President Vicky Milner.

For tickets, hours of operation, and further event details, please visit FridayHarbour.com/Events .

LOCATION

3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON

Plan your visit at https://www.fridayharbour.com/events

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR ™

Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquillity.

Learn more at https://www.fridayharbour.com

ABOUT CAFA™

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through annual awards shows and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

Learn more at https://www.cafawards.ca

SOURCE Friday Harbour

For further information: Media Contact: Haley Moore, Communications Manager, [email protected], 3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil ON, L9S 0J7