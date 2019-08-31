Friday, August 30, Lotto Max Draw - The $50 million jackpot was won

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The $50 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in The Prairies.

None of the $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Tuesday, September 3, will therefore offer a jackpot worth $12 million approximately.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Information: Atlantic Lottery Corporation: 506-867-5800, ext. 5550; Western Canada Lottery Corporation: Kevin van Egdom, 204-946-1475; Loto-Québec: Patrice Lavoie, 514-499-5130; Ontario Lottery and Gaming - Media Relations: 1-888-946-6716; British Columbia Lottery Corporation - Media Relations: 604-225-6460

