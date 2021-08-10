Freshlocal Solutions Inc. receives Toronto Stock Exchange approval of warrant extension

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") advises that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to extend the expiry date of a total of 300,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to an arm's length finder on August 25, 2016. The original expiry date was August 25, 2021 and the new expiration date will be December 31, 2021.

The exercise price of the Warrants remain unchanged at $2.70. The effective date of the extension is August 24, 2021.

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions is a Vancouver, Canada based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. FoodX Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal Solutions' scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the Company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery retailers, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal Solutions serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick-and-mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca, which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery retailer.

Freshlocal Solutions trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LOCL. Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Ian S. Tharp, CFA, (416) 567-2563, [email protected]; Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.spud.ca

