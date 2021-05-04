Freshlocal Announces the Successful Implementation of its Grocery E-commerce Solution in Belgium

Important milestone reached with first FoodX-equipped facility in European market

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Food-X Technologies Inc. ("FoodX"), a leading end-to-end software solution for profitable online grocery fulfillment, has reached an important milestone in its strategic partnership with Carrefour Group ("Carrefour"), a longstanding global leader in the grocery industry, with the commencement of operations of Carrefour's new e-commerce fulfillment centre in Belgium.

This new facility has at its core the FoodX software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) to improve the productivity and profitability of operations, and the customer experience. This new fulfillment centre will be able to handle more than 5,000 orders per day for customers throughout Belgium by the second half of 2021. It will support the dramatic growth in eCommerce Carrefour has experienced in this market and allow the company to serve more customers, better and faster. Under the agreement between FoodX and Carrefour, FoodX is entitled to fees related to engineering and implementation, as well as recurring revenues.

The end-to-end fulfillment capabilities of the FoodX eGMS ensures that this new 8,350 m2 facility is capable of efficiently processing a wide variety of products, including dry, fresh and frozen. A team of FoodX employees was successful in delivering this customer solution on-time and on-budget, all while contending with the additional challenges posed by the current pandemic. In October 2020, Carrefour's Willebroek warehouse was completely empty. Barely seven months later, Carrefour Belgium can proudly announce that its new e-commerce distribution center is now operational with FoodX as a key partner.

"We are proud to have worked with the Carrefour team to introduce our FoodX eGMS solution within this new state-or-the-art fulfillment centre serving Carrefour's communities throughout Belgium," expressed Peter van Stolk, Chief Executive Officer of Freshlocal Solutions. "Our solution supports the safe, efficient, and cost-effective provision of eGrocery services, and we are excited to partner with Carrefour Belgium with our innovative technology to meet the needs of their market."

Freshlocal Solutions is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. Food-X Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal Solutions' scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal Solutions serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LOCL. Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the strategic partnership between the Company and Carrefour. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions of the Company and the market in which it operates. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the eGrocery industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of technology or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions; the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

