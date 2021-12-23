Freshlocal Announces Second and Final Closing of its $13.9 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has held a second and final closing of its previously-announced brokered private placement by issuing an aggregate of 1,500 convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to Freshlocal of $1,500,000. As a result of the second closing, Freshlocal raised total proceeds of $13,915,000 in the private placement (the "Private Placement").

Desjardins Capital Markets acted as lead agent and Cormark Securities Inc. acted as co-agent in connection with the Private Placement.

Each Convertible Debenture Unit is comprised of (i) one 8% subordinated unsecured convertible debenture of the Company, in a principal amount of $1,000, which is convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $1.90 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain events and maturing on December 31, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"); and (ii) 263 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 per share until the Maturity Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital, repayment of debt and/or general corporate purposes. The Convertible Debentures will be unsecured obligations of the Company and rank pari passu in right of payment of principal and interest with all other previously existing unsecured subordinated indebtedness of the Company.

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to innovate food systems for people, planet and prosperity. Food-X Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal Solutions' scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the Company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal Solutions serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

