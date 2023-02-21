FRESHBAY RECEIVES PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM BERRYMOBILE FOR 15 MILLION POUNDS OF STRAWBERRIES PER YEAR

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Freshbay Inc. announces it has advanced a major step toward securing the economics of their deep geothermal powered agriculture facility near Hinton, AB. The purchaser of the strawberries, Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. is one of western Canada's premium, local, soft fruit wholesalers. This first of its kind project uses heat from geothermal wells and cogeneration to directly heat, power and supplement CO2 enriched air for over 800,000 square feet of new Atlantis greenhouses outfitted with Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) turnkey vertical farming technology.

As per the Letter of Intent with Affinor dated February 10, 2023, the sales agreement for the strawberries is produced under the Affinor Growers' Grade A brand "Affinoria Fragaria". The strawberries were market tested for quality and shelf life in Vancouver, BC over the winter of 2022, and distributed by Berrymobile to excess demand. The sales price will remain undisclosed until the facility is in full production.

Vic Reddy, CEO of Freshbay, commented: "Based on the success of Affinor's commercial pilot and excess demand for Berrymobile's strawberries, compounded with this purchase agreement, we have firmly established the economic viability of our production plans. Our strategic partners Novus Earth and Affinor Growers Inc. are cutting edge engineering and technology companies working hand in hand to create the first of its kind project for geothermal powered greenhouse production in Canada. It comes at a good time for us to contribute to Alberta's economic revitalization."

For more information about Freshbay's geothermal agriculture project, please contact [email protected].

About Freshbay

Freshbay is a cutting-edge agriculture company that is revolutionizing indoor farming. Freshbay combines vertical farming, greenhouses, and sustainable energy sources to grow a variety of fresh herbs, strawberries, and tropical fruits year-round. The company is committed to providing fresh, healthy, and locally-sourced produce, grown using innovative techniques and without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals. With a team of experts in geothermal energy, agriculture, and indoor farming, Freshbay is dedicated to delivering a sustainable, efficient, and economically viable solution for indoor agriculture, while also making a positive impact on the planet.

For further information: Media Contact: Vic Reddy, CEO, Freshbay Inc., 800.430.4610, [email protected]