Fresh cut cantaloupe products recalled due to Salmonella
09 Dec, 2023, 11:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 08, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Fresh cut cantaloupe products
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article