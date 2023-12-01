Fresh cut Cantaloupe products recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

01 Dec, 2023, 07:55 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - 

Product: Fresh Cut Cantaloupe Products 
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

Company information

Frankly Fresh Salads Inc. 

Telephone: 604 255-0054

Public enquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)