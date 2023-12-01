01 Dec, 2023, 07:55 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Fresh Cut Cantaloupe Products
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
Frankly Fresh Salads Inc.
Telephone: 604 255-0054
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article