Fresh City Farms Raises Impact Capital to Expand Services and Scale Sustainable Food Options for Healthier Communities

Funding will advance plans of bringing an accessible co-farming space to life in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Fresh City Farms (Fresh City), the award-winning urban farm and omni-channel grocer whose mission is to provide a better life through food, today announced the support of several impact-focused investors. Together with TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, investment participants also included Good & Well, Dragonfly Ventures, Bennett Church Hill Capital, and other private investors. The funding will help Fresh City expand their services to include faster delivery, improved online experience, and wider product assortment.

This injection of capital will not only allow the company to invest further in overall organizational infrastructure but also enable Fresh City to build out a new 11-acre urban farming destination in Toronto near Downsview Park bringing its vision of a "co-farming" space to life, while moving the needle on the fight for food justice and accessibility to benefit people who experience systemic forms of marginalization.

"By engaging in sustainable urban farming practices and working with other like-minded innovators, Fresh City delivers a food experience that respects our bodies, our planet, and our shared tomorrow," said Ran Goel, Founder and CEO, Fresh City. "This funding will help us bring the best of seasonal produce, sustainable agriculture, and house-made prepared foods to as many Ontarians as possible."

TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is one of the largest global corporate impact funds focusing its investments on for-profit companies and founders committed to driving social innovation. Its mandate is to leverage the power of technology to support environmental, agricultural, and community-minded businesses.

"With the strong underlying growth in demand for organic and healthy food across Canada and the US, we saw an opportunity to support grocers that are providing access to local and healthy food at scale through strong business operations and innovative delivery models," said Blair Miller, managing partner, TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good. "Our investment in Fresh City was further solidified by the united vision of our companies to support the resilience of local food systems and increasing food security because we strongly believe that increasing access to healthy food will lead to healthier communities."

Founded in 2011 by Ran Goel, Fresh City believes farming can change the world by reintroducing people to how real food is made. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh City has supplied Ontarians with an assortment of fresh, organic produce, chef-inspired prepared foods, freshly baked bread and pastries from Mabel's Bakery, organic and 100 per cent grass fed meat from The Healthy Butcher and drip coffee from Propeller Coffee. In 2020, the company launched a new store at the corner of Bay and Gerrard streets in Toronto, serving the grocery needs of thousands of front-line workers at nearby hospitals. This opening marked Fresh City's eighth location across all three brands under the company's umbrella, and recently expanded to include a Bottle Shop featuring organic and vegan wine, beer, and spirit offerings.

About the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good

The $100 million TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is one of Canada's largest corporate impact funds, and will focus its investment on for-profit companies and founders committed to driving social innovation. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is an extension of TELUS' long-standing commitment to leveraging the power of technology to drive positive social and environmental outcomes for all Canadians by funding the development of solutions for transforming healthcare, caring for our planet, supporting responsible agriculture and enabling inclusive communities. To learn more about the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, please visit: telus.com/pollinatorfund.

About Fresh City

Fresh City is an award-winning urban farm and omni-channel retailer whose mission is to create a better life through food. Fresh City delivers organic produce, prepared foods, and bespoke meats to thousands of Greater Toronto Area families weekly. Chef-inspired meals, salads, snacks and breakfasts are prepared from scratch daily.

In 2018, Fresh City acquired Mabel's Bakery, a popular bakery in Toronto producing artisan breads and pastries, and shortly after acquired The Healthy Butcher, a pioneer in organic and 100% grass-fed beef, in 2019. With eight retail locations between the three brands, Fresh City continues to bring makers and eaters together to deliver a food experience that respects our bodies, our planet, and our shared tomorrow.

For more information, please visit: https://www.freshcityfarms.com/.

SOURCE Fresh City Farms Inc.

For further information: For more information on Fresh City, please contact: Nicole Hanley | [email protected] | 416 966 3428; For more information about the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, please contact: Jill Yetman | [email protected] | 416-992-2639