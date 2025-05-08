Fresh Cash, Scalable Projects, and New Discoveries: What the Smart Money Is Watching in Gold

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – So far in 2025, gold has twice touched the remarkable $3,400 per ounce mark— first in April and again this week —raising the question of just how far this rally could go. Bloomberg Intelligence's Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone suggests the widening gap between oil and gold prices signals not only recessionary pressure, but also a potential surge to $4,000 gold. Meanwhile, industry veteran Rob McEwen believes investor momentum could carry gold even higher, forecasting a rush back into mining equities and a possible run to $5,000 per ounce. Against this backdrop, several gold companies have issued timely updates, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM), Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (OTCPK: DPMLF), and New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG).

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), a junior gold developer focused on East Africa, continues to advance its near-term development strategy in Tanzania. A third-party commissioning auditor, Nesch Mintech Tanzania, has been formally retained and will participate in the commissioning process at Nyati Resources' gold processing plant expected in June. This follows the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent between LVG and Nyati for a potential small-scale development partnership. Nesch has been engaged to assess plant readiness, recovery rates, and potential optimization opportunities as Nyati prepares to bring a second processing unit online.

"Engaging Nesch Mintech at this stage ensures we bring third-party rigour and transparency to the commissioning process, which is fundamental to assessing the Nyati opportunity," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We are excited by the potential to leverage existing processing infrastructure and local ore sources to create a scalable gold production platform in Tanzania."

Combined with the existing 120 tpd facility, the expansion is expected to deliver a total capacity of 620 tpd—laying the groundwork for a centralized gold processing hub under the proposed joint venture with LVG and MIPCCL.

"This audit is an important milestone as we advance this most compelling near-term gold development opportunity," said Simon Benstead, Executive Director of Lake Victoria Gold. "By combining strategic processing infrastructure with high-potential development targets, the proposed joint venture has the potential to unlock meaningful value for all stakeholders. We look forward to working closely with Nesch Mintech to validate the plant's performance and move confidently toward execution."

Under the proposed partnership plan , mineralized material from LVG's 100%-owned Mining Licences would be processed through Nyati's 120 tpd facility and a second 500 tpd expansion plant currently being finalized—creating a centralized processing hub.

The audit by Nesch Mintech is a critical next step in validating that vision. The company notes that it is not underpinned by a current mineral resource estimate or Feasibility Study and remains subject to meaningful technical and economic risks. This collaboration offers LVG a chance to test key assumptions in the field and potentially self-fund continued exploration.

The Nyati LOI builds on LVG's earlier disclosure that it was exploring small-scale development opportunities at its Tembo Project, within the company's four Mining Licences .

Located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine, Tembo has already seen more than US$28 million in historical exploration, including over 50,000 metres of drilling. Targets like Ngula 1, Nyakagwe Village, and Nyakagwe East remain open at depth and along strike—underscoring the project's long-term discovery potential .

"Tembo has always stood out as a project with the potential to deliver both near-term value and long-term discovery upside," said Benstead. "Evaluating this small-scale development opportunity allows us to test the system, generate operational insights, and potentially self-fund ongoing exploration. We believe this approach aligns well with our disciplined strategy and our commitment to responsible, phased development in Tanzania."

While Tembo provides strategic upside, LVG's Imwelo Project ( acquired earlier this year ) remains more advanced of the company's asset portfolio. Fully permitted and supported by a 2021 pre-feasibility study , Imwelo is positioned for streamlined development near AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine. The company continues to align capital and partnerships to advance toward construction.

To that end, LVG secured a non-binding gold prepay term sheet with Monetary Metals in late 2024. The arrangement provides upfront capital now, in exchange for delivering a portion of future gold production at a modest discount. This non-dilutive structure aligns repayment with LVG's production timeline and outlines access to the value of up to 7,000 ounces of gold—helping fund construction and development at the Imwelo Project.

In February 2025, the company also completed a C$3.52 million investment tranche with Taifa Group at C$0.22 per share as part of a greater three-tranche C$11.52 million financing . Along with the deal, it brough in former Taifa CEO Richard Reynolds onto LVG's board.

Further upside remains through a 2021 agreement with Barrick, which outlines up to US$45 million in milestone-based payments tied to success at Tembo.

With commissioning audits scheduled, a potential joint venture moving through due diligence, and potential funding agreements in place, Lake Victoria Gold continues to build momentum as one of East Africa's most dynamic emerging gold developers.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) kicked off 2025 with strong results, more than doubling its free cash flow year-over-year to $370.8 million and boosting margins by 67% to $1,814 per ounce sold. The company reaffirmed full-year guidance and ramped up shareholder returns, targeting $650 million in buybacks and dividends. With $2.3 billion in total liquidity, Kinross is advancing key projects like Great Bear and Round Mountain Phase X while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"Our culture of technical excellence and financial discipline, complemented by our consistent operating performance, continues to drive strong margins and cash flow, all of which underpin our capital allocation strategy," said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO of Kinross. "We continue to advance our pipeline of high-quality development projects and exploration opportunities across our broader portfolio with a focus on driving value for our shareholders through this decade and beyond."

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) recently delivered first-quarter 2025 production of 103,805 gold equivalent ounces and generated $84.8 million in operating cash flow, with adjusted net income reaching $61.6 million or $0.29 per share. The company officially added Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) to its portfolio in late February, contributing to a seamless quarter despite Çöpler remaining offline.

"We are well on track for full-year consolidated production and cost guidance, and are positioned to generate strong free cash flows through the remainder of the year," said Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining. "In Türkiye, initial development activities continued at Hod Maden in the quarter, while efforts at Çöpler remain focused on advancing the operation towards a potential restart."

SSR ended the quarter with $319.6 million in cash and $819.6 million in total liquidity.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (OTCPK: DPMLF) generated $79.1 million in free cash flow in Q1 2025 and returned a record $90.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company produced nearly 50,000 ounces of gold and 5.9 million pounds of copper, reaffirming guidance for the year. With $763 million in cash and no debt, Dundee is advancing feasibility work on Čoka Rakita in Serbia and Loma Larga in Ecuador.

"Our 55,000-metre drilling program focused on testing high priority targets proximal to our Čoka Rakita project is advancing well, with 14 drill rigs currently in operation," said David Rae, President and CEO of Dundee. "The drilling program continues to expand the copper-gold Dumitru Potok discovery, and we have yet to define its limits as it remains open in multiple directions and at depth."

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG) continues to demonstrate the depth potential of its Queensway Gold Project, with standout intercepts including 38.7 g/t Au over 6.55 m at Dome and 10.3 g/t Au over 8.20 m at Keats South Deep. These new results lie outside the project's initial mineral resource estimate and show growing scale at depth, with visible gold present in multiple deep holes.

"At Dome we are finding new high-grade gold mineralization within 250 m of surface," said Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold. "The Phase I deep drilling at KSD and Keats-AFZ Deep, located well below the initial mineral resource, has begun to define new zones more than a kilometre below surface, pointing to the depth potential at Queensway."

With Phase I deep drilling now complete, New Found Gold is planning its 2025 program focused on near-surface resource conversion and expansion around recent discoveries.

