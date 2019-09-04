French Winemaker Gérard Bertrand Awarded "Best Vineyard Experience"

Nestled between France's La Clape Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, Château l'Hospitalet offers visitors a 360-degree immersive wine experience, from guided tours of the vineyard to winery tastings, a renowned annual jazz festival, and multi-course pairings at Michelin-recommended restaurant, L'Art de Vivre. Packages with the restaurant's head chef, Laurent Chabert, take guests into the winery's organic garden to pluck produce used in cooking courses. Offers include a stay at the recently renovated 38-room hotel, where guests can lounge in a heated pool overlooking the vines and the Mediterranean Sea, practice golf, or play tennis. The hotel also offers daily painting or sculpture workshops at the onsite artist "village" of shops.

Bertrand is on a roll this summer and was proud to earn another exciting award in July at the International Wine Challenge 2019. Gérard Bertrand's Château l'Hospitalet Grand Vin AOP La Clape 2017 was named World Champion Red Wine.

"Languedoc has emerged as a benchmark of quality both in France and in the world," Bertrand says. "It's an honor to see our hard work pay off and promote a concept we care so deeply about — showing respect to nature, from the vines to the bottle."

About Gérard Bertrand: Gérard Bertrand began his life in the vineyard at the age of ten. As a winegrower and owner of 15 estates, he has spent the past 30 years helping reinvent his native Languedoc wine region in southern France, propelling it to one of the world's best. Gérard Bertrand is committed to producing high-quality wines and is a passionate advocate for environmental conservation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969285/Chateau_Hospitalet.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798323/Gerard_Bertrand_Logo.jpg

Media inquiries:

Marianne Fabre-Lanvin & Co.

mfl-co.com

h@mfl-co.com

SOURCE Gérard Bertrand

For further information: +1-(413)-729-0399