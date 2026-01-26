LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- French Connection Group (FCG) today announces a long-term partnership with G-III Apparel Group (G-III), a global expert in fashion, to develop and distribute men's and women's apparel and selected accessory products across North America. Effective February 1, 2026, the agreement marks a major milestone in French Connection's growth strategy, reinforcing the long-term vision set by its current owner, MIP Holdings.

French Connection Group and G-III Apparel Group Announce Licensing Agreement for the North American Market

The partnership draws on G-III's deep market expertise and established North American retail relationships to accelerate French Connection's growth, strengthening its position as a contemporary fashion brand and advancing FCG's global expansion strategy across key international markets.

"Since takeover in November 2021, we have focused on revitalizing French Connection and positioning it for long-term success," said Apinder Singh Ghura, Chair of French Connection Group. "We are delighted to partner with G-III to advance this strategy and are confident in their ability to unlock meaningful opportunity for French Connection in North America. This agreement builds on our global momentum and reflects our commitment to expanding the brand's reach and relevance."

"Expanding our portfolio of strategic licenses remains central to our growth strategy," said Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership leverages our scaled infrastructure and proven strengths in design, sourcing, and distribution to extend the brand's legacy and deepen its connection to today's consumer."

About French Connection Group:

Founded in 1972, French Connection is a London-based global fashion brand known for its contemporary, design-led clothing, accessories, and homeware. With a presence in over 200 locations across the world, the brand offers stylish, high-quality products across multiple categories and channels, including retail, e-commerce, wholesale, and licensing. French Connection continues to deliver fashion-forward collections that combine creativity and quality for its global customer base.

About G-III Apparel Group:

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Nautica, Champion, Halston, Converse, BCBG, and major national sports leagues, among others.

SOURCE French Connection

For Further Enquires [email protected]