Freight Club members see unprecedented growth during COVID-19

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - During a time of unprecedented demand, Freight Club, one of the fastest-growing logistics platforms specializing in eCommerce, has empowered members with the tools and the intel to thrive during the pandemic. Freight Club members have experienced shorter sales cycles and, in some cases, increased sales of up to 300% over Q1. "Our top 10 members more than doubled their shipments quarter over quarter – successfully and safely," notes Chris Randall, Vice President of Growth at Freight Club. "We enable our partners with a complete end-to-end shipping solution that reduces both the costs and the headache of logistics, allowing them to focus on surviving and thriving in this ever-changing environment."

With the impacts of COVID still being realized, new Freight Club members and their customers are quick to experience the benefits of the platform's seven delivery service levels, especially in categories not traditionally associated with eCommerce, such as big and bulky fitness equipment and larger outdoor pieces.

Freight Club's competitive rates on LTL (Less than Truckload) shipping, transparent end-to-end experience and customer service management made it possible for a well-known fitness equipment seller to translate their business model to eCommerce. Known for their generous return policy on fitness machines, Freight Club built out a plan to allow them to deliver on their promise of a 30-day trial, with minimum cost to the business and a simple return process for the customer. The seamless delivery of service builds customer confidence and loyalty and allows brands to scale online quickly.

"It's simple," Randall says, "manufacturers and retailers need an accessible, cost-effective shipping solution that reflects their brand and the client experience they're building. That experience includes high-touch customer service, frictionless claims management and, perhaps most importantly, choice." Freight Club's customer-centric philosophy emphasizes the fact that shipping is a critical extension of the brand and one that retailers are realizing is often the only touchpoint with their online customers.

As businesses scour for opportunities to connect with their customers virtually, customer-focused shipping solutions like Freight Club are crucial. With a full end-to-end solution covering everything from quoting and booking right through to delivery tracking and claims handling, Freight Club helps businesses deliver on their biggest brand promises in the toughest of times.

About Freight Club

Freight Club is a marketplace logistics platform that offers manufacturers and retailers an easy way to ship freight at highly competitive pricing. Launched in 2015, Freight Club is a 5-star B2B freight service trusted by hundreds of manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and other businesses shipping freight in the US, Canada and US-Canada cross-border. Freight Club is an independently managed subsidiary of the global tech company Cymax Group.

About Cymax Group

Cymax Group is an eCommerce technology leader focused on building a better end-to-end experience for eCommerce companies and their clients. The Cymax Group of brands offers unparalleled knowledge of the complete eCommerce experience gained through 15 years of building platforms that connect manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

