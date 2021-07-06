Freight Club Launches BigCommerce Integration

Freight Club's BigCommerce API offers fully integrated LTL residential shipping support to BigCommerce merchants.

BURNABY, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Freight Club, a leading shipping management platform owned by Cymax Group Technologies, announced the launch of a major API integration with the BigCommerce eCommerce SaaS platform. The integration, which is the first Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipping solution on BigCommerce, is a timely addition as LTL shippers see rate increases of 5-8% due to the high online demand for big and bulky products like furniture.

Freight Club's BigCommerce App will allow shop owners to start shipping instantly with the discounted LTL rates and automatic order fulfillment. In addition to the discounted rates, BigCommerce merchants can also take advantage of complimentary services, including professional claims handling, dedicated customer service, and sustainable shipping.

Currently, eCommerce makes up approximately 15% of retail sales in the United States and growing (Statistica.com). For many sellers of big and bulky products, this comes at the opportunity cost of struggling with delivering the same brand promise customers experienced in-store. "Freight Club is a solution for retailers who don't want to compromise on customer experience. We have one of the largest networks of specialty carriers providing upgraded services that delight the end-consumer. Integrating with BigCommerce makes leveraging this network easier than ever for retailers," reports Chris Randall, SVP of Revenue at Freight Club.

Freight Club's expertise in the high-demand LTL shipping industry has rendered an almost 3x increase in shipments through the Freight Club platform in 2020 and is seeing similar growth in 2021. New integrations are set to further their upward trajectory as more retailers seek ways to simplify the eCommerce experience by connecting their shipping solution directly into their online shop via API technology. "Freight Club was born out of Cymax Group Technologies, one of the largest eCommerce furniture retailers. Our nearly 2-decade history in eCommerce and in shipping big and bulky items directly to the consumer provides us with a large network of elite carriers and enterprise discounts to pass on to our clients," says Randall.

In addition to great shipping rates, a large and diverse carrier network, and a suite of services to simplify the shipping experience, BigCommerce retailers also benefit from Freight Club's sustainable initiatives. "Sustainability is a big part of who we are now. Since January of this year, we've been planting thousands of trees that, over their lifetime, will offset the CO 2 emissions from shipping. BigCommerce retailers can now take advantage of this incredible program at no cost to them," affirms Randall.

"Big and bulky products have unique needs – from requiring special handling to having unique damage risks. LTL shippers are wanting to find a solution that addresses all those needs without requiring additional resources. We're pleased to be that all-encompassing solution," says Randall. The BigCommerce integration, as an addition to Freight Club's continuously growing array of shipping services, continues to level up to its mission to even the playing field for eCommerce retailers.

More information is available at www.freightclub.com

About Freight Club

Freight Club is a logistics platform that offers manufacturers and retailers an easy way to ship freight at highly competitive pricing. Launched in 2015, Freight Club is a 5-star B2B freight service trusted by hundreds of manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and other businesses shipping freight in the US, Canada and US-Canada cross-border. Freight Club is an independently managed subsidiary of global tech company Cymax Group.

About Cymax Group Technologies

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading provider of commerce technology and services that enable seamless activation and scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform.

SOURCE Freight Club

For further information: Press Contact: Chris Randall, Senior Vice President, Freight Club, [email protected], 604-999-7700; Further information: www.freightclub.com