Freeport Files Technical Report for Star Mountains Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FRI) ("Freeport", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report outlining the current resource estimate for its Star Mountains property located in Papua New Guinea (PNG). A copy of the report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

"We are pleased to have completed this technical report which illustrates the current resource at Star Mountains," stated Freeport Chief Executive Officer, Gord Friesen. "We are hopeful that pandemic restrictions on movement both within, as well as to and from, PNG will ease in the new year. This will allow us to undertake an exploratory drill program to possibly increase this resource as well as an infill drill program with the intention of moving the resource from the inferred category to the measured and indicated categories".

About the Star Mountains Property

Star Mountains is a large copper & gold porphyry project in mining friendly, Papua New Guinea (PNG) comprising 4 tenements located 25km east of the giant Ok Tedi mine. H&S Consultants Pty. Ltd. ("H&SC") have completed a maiden mineral resource estimate, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for the Olgal deposit situated on the EL 1312 tenement. The current inferred resource, using a 0.3% copper cut-off grade, is 210 million tonnes grading 0.4% copper and 0.4 g/t gold, for 2.9 million ounces of contained gold and 1.9 billion pounds (840,000 tonnes) of contained copper. Using current prices for gold and copper this is equivalent to approximately 5.7 million ounces of gold or 3.8 billion pounds (1,680,000 tonnes) of copper.

About Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea is a country that occupies the Eastern half of the island of New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. PNG is richly endowed with mineral resources and the geological arc spanning the island is home to some of the world's largest gold and copper mines/projects including Grasberg, Porgera, Frieda River, Ok Tedi, Ramu and Lihir. PNG is considered a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and presents tremendous exploration potential.

About H & S Consultants

The technical report was completed by H&SC in Brisbane, Australia under the direction of Simon Tear, P.Geo., and Arnold van der Heyden, MAIG. Both are directors of H&SC and are qualiﬁed persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tear and Mr. van der Heyden have reviewed and approved the technical content in this disclosure.

H&SC provides a wide range of geological services for all phases of mineral projects from advanced exploration through evaluation and bankable feasibility to mine production. H&SC has offices in Sydney and Brisbane and is currently engaged in projects in worldwide.

About Freeport

Freeport is a Canadian junior exploration company with a diverse portfolio of properties -- the Red Rose Mine (a past producer of tungsten-gold-copper), Spanish Mountain Gold (adjacent to a proposed open-pit gold mine), and the Q (a large, well-known fluorspar deposit), all located in British Columbia. Freeport recently acquired Quidum Resources and, through its wholly owned subsidiary Highlands Paciﬁc Resources Ltd, controls the Star Mountains project in Papua New Guinea. Please visit www.freeportresources.com or contact us for more information.

