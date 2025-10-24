FREEMAN GOLD TO ATTEND IDAHO MINING CONFERENCE AND ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DRILL PROGRAM FOR Q1 2026 FEASIBILITY STUDY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the Idaho Mining Conference, October 27th and 28th, 2025. The conference will feature seminars, company presentations, and keynote speeches on a wide range of topics including the environment, federal law, mining, technology, critical minerals, and more.

Freeman is also pleased to report it has successfully completed its infill drill program at the Lemhi Gold Project. The program was expanded to include an additional three core holes, totaling 468 metres (see Freeman's news release dated September 23, 2025). These holes were drilled in the south eastern part of the resource to further expand on the better than anticipated high grade results from reverse circulation ("RC") drilling.

The core samples have been sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008) for analysis for gold by fire assay. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, pursuant to which at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment.

The 2025 RC drill program comprised approximately 2,860 metres across 30 drill holes and 468 metres of diamond drilling designed to:

convert the inferred ounces from the current mineral resource estimate ("MRE") to measured or indicated (approximately 1,740 metres over 24 holes). This portion increased the drill density within the inferred resource that is contained within the pit shell as designed as part of Freeman's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") (see Freeman's news release dated October 16, 2023); and



complete further exploration at the open north and south extensions of the main Lemhi deposit and at the Beauty zone (approximately 1,300 metres over 10 holes). These had potential to add near surface ounces to the existing mineral resource within and/or near the existing pit designed as part of the PEA.

In addition, as part of the Phase 4 metallurgical study (see Freeman's news release dated April 14, 2025) core and RC samples have been selected and are currently undergoing analysis as part of the ongoing Feasability Study. These samples are being tested to provide further metallurgical data, which will support advancement of the project. Results from this additional testwork will be released as they become available.

About the Company and Project

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property. The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 988,100 ounces gold ("oz Au") at 1.0 gram per tonne ("g/t") in 30.02 million tonnes (4.7 million tonnes Measured (168,800 oz) & 25.5 million tonnes Indicated (819,300 oz)) and 256,000 oz Au at 1.04 g/t Au in 7.63 million tonnes (Inferred). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. To date, 525 drill holes and 92,696 m of drilling has historically been completed (Murray K., Elfen, S.C., Mehrfert, P., Millard, J., Cooper, Schulte, M., Dufresne, M., NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, dated November 20, 2023; www.sedar.com).

The recently updated price sensitivity analysis (see Freeman's news release dated April 9, 2025) shows a PEA with an after-tax net present value (5%) of US$329 million and an internal rate of return of 28.2% using a base case gold price of US$2,200/oz; Average annual gold production of 75,900 oz Au for a total life-of-mine of 11.2 years payable output of 851,900 oz Au; life-of-mine cash costs of US$925/oz Au; and, all-in sustaining costs of US$1,105/oz Au using an initial capital expenditure of US$215 million*.

*Note: Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101.

