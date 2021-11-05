Freeman Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to US$ 13 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase to the previously announced non-brokered private placement (November 01, 2021) from US$10 million to US$13 million. The Company will issue up to 37,142,857 units (the "Units") at a price of US$0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share for a period of sixty (60) months from closing at a price of US$0.65 per Share. The Company anticipates closing the Offering in late November 2021.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for project development at its 100% owned Lemhi Project (as defined below), including: resource expansion and definition drilling, engineering, metallurgical and environmental studies, property wide exploration, and for general corporate activities.



Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares, including those underlying the Warrants, and the Warrants issued by the Company under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the closing date of the Offering as prescribed by applicable securities laws. Additionally, the Company anticipates making an application to list the Warrants for trading on the CSE following expiration of the statutory hold period applicable to the Warrants.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

