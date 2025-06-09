FREEMAN GOLD COMPLETES DRILLING AT THE LEMHI GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Lemhi Gold Project ("Lemhi" or the "Project").

The RC drill program consisted of approximately 2,860 metres of drilling in 30 drill holes. The drilling was designed to:

Figure 1: Map of Lemhi showing infill and exploration holes of the 2025 drill program. Note that the majority of the 2023 MRE and Beauty Zone lie within patented claims. (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.)

Convert inferred ounces from the current mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (see Freeman's news release dated May 15, 2025 ) to either measured or indicated (approximately 1,820 metres in 23 drill holes) for those ounces contained within the pit shell as designed as part of Freeman's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") (see Freeman's news release dated October 16, 2023 ); and,



Complete further exploration to the north, south and at the Beauty Zone (approximately 1,040 metres in seven drill holes (see Figure 1).

Freeman anticipates receiving assay results from the RC program in early Q3 and will report results as they become available.

Bassam Moubarak, CEO of Freeman, stated, "We are pleased have completed our RC drill program on time and on budget. Results from this drilling will be used to update our existing MRE, as well as show there is further exploration potential around the proposed pit. We look forward to receiving an updated Plan of Operations that will enable us to assess exploration targets farther from the current deposit."

About the Company and Project

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property. The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 988,100 ounces gold ("oz Au") at 1.0 gram per tonne ("g/t") in 30.02 million tonnes (4.7 million tonnes Measured (168,800 oz) & 25.5 million tonnes Indicated (819,300 oz)) and 256,000 oz Au at 1.04 g/t Au in 7.63 million tonnes (Inferred). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. To date, 525 drill holes and 92,696 m of drilling has historically been completed (Murray K., Elfen, S.C., Mehrfert, P., Millard, J., Cooper, Schulte, M., Dufresne, M., NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, dated November 20, 2023; www.sedarplus.ca

The recently updated price sensitivity analysis (see Freeman's news release dated April 9, 2025) shows a PEA with an after-tax net present value (5%) of US$329 million and an internal rate of return of 28.2% using a base case gold price of US$2,200/oz; Average annual gold production of 75,900 oz Au for a total life-of-mine of 11.2 years payable output of 851,900 oz Au; life-of-mine cash costs of US$925/oz Au; and, all-in sustaining costs of US$1,105/oz Au using an initial capital expenditure of US$215 million*.

*Note: Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

On Behalf of the Company

Bassam Moubarak

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Mr. Bassam Moubarak by email at [email protected] .