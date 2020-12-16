Freeman Confirms and Expands Historical Gold Mineralizaton, Completes 7,000 Metres of Diamond Drilling at Lemhi

Expanded drill program consisting of 7,149m of core drilling completed over 35 drill holes

Visible gold observed in 17 of the 26 logged holes to date

All holes have intersected mineralization and geology consistent with Freeman's geological model and understanding.

SALMON, Idaho, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE:FMAN) (FSE:3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") Will Randall, President and CEO, is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned Lemhi gold project, located in Idaho, USA ("Lemhi" or "Project").

Two diamond drill rigs completed 35 cored drill holes totaling 7,149 m (please refer to Table 1 for further details). The drilling campaign confirmed the presence of numerous structurally controlled stacked, flat lying gold mineralized horizons initially identified by 70,196 meters of historical drilling conducted between 1984 and 2012. Detailed geological logging of the new core has also identified mineralized zones of varying thicknesses, ranging from 10 to over 100 metres similar to that found in previous historic drilling and drill sections. Core samples have been sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, and results are expected in the next 4 to 8 weeks. To date, 1,805 drill core and rock grab samples and 358 soil samples have arrived at ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC. ALS is currently quoting turn-around times exceeding 60 days for analytical services. An additional 275 soil samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc., Burnaby, BC.

Will Randall, President & CEO, commented, "During the execution of our first 5,000 metre twin and infill diamond drill program it became clear that historically defined zones have greater continuity than expected. As a result, we extended our Phase 1 diamond drill campaign to include additional infill and step out holes designed to test zones beyond historical limits. We are extremely pleased with this initial drill program, both the execution in challenging times as well as the extent and thickness of the flat lying mineralized structures. We have successfully confirmed and extended the presence of these stacked mineralized structures over a 600 x 700 metre area from surface down to over 260 metres deep. We look forward to updating shareholders as assay results become available."

Table 1 – Collar data for completed Phase 1 diamond drill holes with commentary

Drill Hole

Number Year Location

Easting/Northing

(NAD83) Depth m Azi Dip Additional Comments** FG20-001C 2020 500212 429994 247 277 -75 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-002C 2020 500212 429994 242 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-003C 2020 500348 429947 185 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-004C 2020 500237 429949 223 298 -75 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-005C 2020 500405 429950 210 0 -90

FG20-006C 2020 500266 429969 213 267 -75 Visible gold in multiple places within mineralized zone FG20-007C 2020 500340 429974 182 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-008C 2020 500266 429951 184 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-009C 2020 500500 429926 197 0 -90

FG20-010C 2020 500276 429899 173 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-011C 2020 500245 429877 173 0 -90

FG20-012C 2020 500456 429832 264 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-013C 2020 500227 429831 184 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-014C 2020 500566 429878 286 0 -90 Deepest hole drilled to date at Lemhi. Up to 50% sulphides

below the intrusion. Furthest hole east with significant

mineralized zone. FG20-015C 2020 500248 430000 201 0 -90

FG20-016C 2020 500340 430001 164 0 -90

FG20-017C 2020 500195 430027 203 270 -75 Visible gold in multiple zones FG20-018C 2020 500269 429780 178 0 -90

FG20-019C 2020 500037 430003 170 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-020C 2020 500168 429652 201 0 -90

FG20-021C 2020 499949 429820 170 0 -90

FG20-022C 2020 500101 429597 223 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-023C 2020 500045 429726 212 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-024C 2020 500092 429577 222 0 -90 Visible gold within mineralized zone FG20-025C 2020 500071 429875 238 0 -90

FG20-026C 2020 500108 429550 227 0 -90 Visible gold in multiple places within mineralized zone FG20-027C 2020 500092 429746 235 0 -90

FG20-028C 2020 499909 429375 197 0 -90

FG20-029C 2020 500134 429852 249 0 -90

FG20-030C 2020 500130 429847 214 0 -90

FG20-031C 2020 500236 429803 228 0 -90

FG20-032C 2020 500187 429995 70 0 -90 Lost Hole – Had to re-collar FG20-033C 2020 500195 430027 199 0 -90

FG20-034C 2020 500269 429780 182 0 -90

FG20-035C 2020 500037 430003 199 0 -90 PQ Hole for Metallurgical Test work

**Core photos and drill sections can be found at www.freemangoldcorp.com

All drill core, rock and soil samples are sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in Canada for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Additionally, select soil samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi Project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has seen over 355 drill holes but remains open at depth and along strike. The Company is working towards de-risking the asset and producing a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate as a result of both brownfield and greenfield exploration.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President & CEO

