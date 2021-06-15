Freegold Ventures Limited Begins Trading on OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report that it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets in the US.

By having qualified to trade on the OTCQX, Freegold aims to provide greater liquidity and access to US based shareholders interested in investing in copper and gold assets located in the United States. Both of Freegold's projects are located in Alaska. At Golden Summit a 130,000 foot drill program is currently underway and a drill program is expected to commence at Shorty Creek in July.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Freegold welcomes the accessibility and exposure the OTCQX Market offers to our investors based in the United States and the high standards it demands. We look forward to our increased investment exposure as we continue to develop and advance our projects"

said Kristina Walcott, President and CEO of Freegold Ventures Limited.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed, OTCQX cross traded company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks as well as the Shorty Creek Copper – Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a significant COVID management program and while the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

For further information: Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]

