Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE

NUMBER AZIMUTH Dip DEPTH (M) FROM (M) TO (M) INTERVAL

(M) AU G/T GS2336 360 -55 831.3 15.9 31.1 15.2 0.52







166.1 218.5 52.4 0.59







257.7 677.3 419.6 0.86 including





308.2 327.7 19.5 4.26 including





308.2 311.2 3 25.3 including





483.1 504.7 21.6 1.09 including





521.8 558.4 36.6 2.86 including





521.8 524.9 3.1 28.8 including





655.9 677.3 21.4 0.75







708.7 726 17.3 0.86







758.2 772.4 14.2 1.43 GS2337 315 -50 784.3 260 704 444 0.85 including





341 354.7 13.7 1.21 including





367.8 443 75.2 1.31 including





367.8 369 1.2 20.2 including





506 517 11 2.27 including





552.1 575 22.9 0.94 including





668 704 36 2.01 including





668 671 3 13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;

Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;

Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

