FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE GOLDEN SUMMIT PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project.

From 2020 to 2022, over 83,000 metres of drilling were completed in 131 holes in the Dolphin Cleary Area of the Golden Summit project. The Updated MRE has incorporated 128 holes of the drilling completed, which has resulted in a significant increase in both the overall resource grade and tonnage at Golden Summit. Assays for two drill holes were not complete at the resource cut-off date (February 6, 2023) and have therefore not been incorporated in the Updated MRE.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. A total of 72,196 assays were incorporated. Gold composite values were capped at 30 g/t with a range restriction: composites were used at their full value within 20 meters of the composite location, beyond which, they were capped at 30 g/t, as the drop in aggregate sum of the gold composite values after capping was 6.2%, indicating that the outlier gold values had an influence disproportionate to their number. Capping affected approximately 0.07% of the population (31 samples)

The resource is pit constrained using a three-year trailing average gold price of $1,792/oz.

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is restricted to the Dolphin Cleary Area of the Golden Summit project. The Dolphin-Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit at Golden Summit remains open, particularly to the west and the southwest, where Freegold has outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly that has not been drill tested. Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t. Other exploration targets within this remarkable project include the Saddle Zone and the Hi Yu area both of which host historic high-grade producers (Saddle Zone – American Eagle 60,000 ounces @ 1.6 oz/t, Hi Yu – 110,000 ounces @ 1.6 oz/t).

Kristina Walcott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freegold, comments: "The Golden Summit project represents one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in North America. The 2023 exploration program is expected to further expand upon the deposit as well as to test other targets within this highly prospective property with additional drilling. The past three years have been transformative for the Company, having increased the in pit resource significantly since this latest drill program began. Freegold continues to have one of the lowest discovery costs per ounce in the industry at less than ~$4.00/oz. We are extremely pleased with the results of our efforts and look forward to completing an updated economic assessment later this year. "

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is divided into three parts: Pit-Constrained Oxide, Pit-Constrained Primary, and Under Pit.

Golden Summit Pit-Constrained Oxide Au g/t Cutoff Au g/t Row Labels Tonnes Au_gpt Au Ounces 1.00 Indicated 2,479,000 1.78 142,000 1.00 Inferred 1,456,000 2.25 105,000 0.75 Indicated 4,139,000 1.41 187,000 0.75 Inferred 1,995,000 1.88 120,000 0.50 Indicated 10,209,000 0.93 304,000 0.50 Inferred 3,502,000 1.33 150,000 0.45 Indicated 12,301,000 0.85 336,000 0.45 Inferred 4,130,000 1.20 159,000 0.30 Indicated 22,544,000 0.63 455,000 0.30 Inferred 7,405,000 0.83 198,000 0.25 Indicated 29,056,000 0.55 513,000 0.25 Inferred 9,986,000 0.69 220,000 0.15 Indicated 52,030,000 0.39 657,000 0.15 Inferred 18,187,000 0.47 272,000 0.10 Indicated 67,321,000 0.33 718,000 0.10 Inferred 24,775,000 0.37 298,000









Golden Summit Pit-Constrained Primary Au g/t Cutoff Au g/t Row Labels Tonnes Au_gpt Au Ounces 1.00 Indicated 95,429,000 1.81 5,554,000 1.00 Inferred 50,012,245 1.83 2,941,000 0.75 Indicated 276,938,000 1.36 12,122,000 0.75 Inferred 105,332,000 1.32 4,469,000 0.50 Indicated 349,648,000 0.99 11,128,000 0.50 Inferred 239,561,000 0.92 7,084,000 0.45 Indicated 407,544,000 0.92 12,011,000 0.45 Inferred 282,303,000 0.85 7,736,000 0.30 Indicated 646,571,000 0.71 14,854,000 0.30 Inferred 446,921,000 0.68 9,702,000 0.25 Indicated 741,813,000 0.66 15,697,000 0.25 Inferred 515,081,000 0.62 10,306,000 0.10 Indicated 979,714,000 0.54 17,086,000 0.10 Inferred 717,639,000 0.50 11,446,000









Golden Summit Under Pitshell Au g/t Cutoff Au g/t Row Labels Tonnes Au_gpt Au Ounces 1.00 Indicated 779,000 2.02 51,000 1.00 Inferred 7,389,000 1.62 385,000 0.75 Indicated 1,600,000 1.42 73,000 0.75 Inferred 15,776,000 1.21 614,000 0.50 Indicated 4,820,000 0.87 135,000 0.50 Inferred 49,296,000 0.80 1,260,000 0.45 Indicated 5,897,000 0.80 151,000 0.45 Inferred 60,576,000 0.74 1,432,000 0.30 Indicated 11,712,000 0.58 219,000 0.30 Inferred 100,407,000 0.59 1,912,000 0.25 Indicated 15,676,000 0.50 254,000 0.25 Inferred 119,057,000 0.54 2,076,000 0.10 Indicated 37,179,000 0.31 367,000 0.10 Inferred 214,981,000 0.37 2,572,000

For the pit-constrained resource, the mining, processing and G&A costs amount to US$25.70/tonne which results in a cutoff grade of 0.45 g/t Au (25.70/57.61 = 0.446 rounded to 0.45 g/t). The oxide portion of the Pit-Constrained resource has an estimated processing cost of approximately US$4.10/tonne, which translates to a cutoff grade of 0.12 g/t Au (4.10+1.9+0.9 =6.90/57.61 = 0.12). This has been rounded up to 0.15 g/.t.For the underground resource, the mining method is assumed to be block caving, with a cost of US$20.00 / tonne, which translates to a cutoff grade of 0.75 g/t Au. The base cases for both the pit-constrained and underground resources are highlighted. Gold grades have been rounded from four decimal places to two.

The 2020-2022 drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone at the Golden Summit project and extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin Cleary Zone is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm, that occasionally contain exceptional high grades. The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm ("CVS") mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016, a preliminary economic assessment (the "2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Between 2013 and 2020 limited drilling was conducted (approximately 1,890 metres of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020, over 83,000 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project, and resulting in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The 2016 PEA has not been updated in light of the Updated MRE, and the updated Mineral Resource Estimate updates and replaces the mineral resource estimate of the Company contained in the PEA. An updated PEA will be completed later in 2023.

Freegold will file within 45 days an updated technical report for the Golden Summit project, including a description of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate contained herein. Further information regarding the Updated MRE will be set forth in this report. An updated PEA is expected later in 2023.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Company implemented a sample quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Chemex., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample was crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg was taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzed all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening was performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method; select samples were dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay was conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures were conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks were inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold. Core Samples were also prepared using the PRP80-1Kg using the Bureau Veritas facilities. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-ES (method code MA200). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code FA-430 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, FA530. Additional Au screening is performed using BV's FA632 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Crushing was conducted at BV's Fairbanks facility, with subsequent analysis conducted by its Vancouver, Reno and/or Hermosillo facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The Updated MRE, with an effective date of 21 February 2023, was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks, P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and is considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher conducted a site visit to Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022.

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release. The effective date of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is February 21, 2023.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

For further information: Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]