Freegold Achieves Over 93% Recovery Using Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Total gold recovery of over 93% from a composite comprised of core from 8 drill holes representing the Dolphin/Cleary resource area.

The flowsheet consists of gravity – flotation - concentrate cleaning - Albion Process™ oxidation - CIL (carbon-in-leach).

A sulfide concentrate representing approximately 3% of the process plant feed has been treated using standard Albion™ Process testing procedures appropriate for the current stage of the Golden Summit Project development, resulting in a downstream CIL stage extraction of over 97%.

The exceptional CIL stage extraction of gold has been achieved with less than 75% sulfur oxidation.

Further optimization of this flowsheet and testing of other oxidation processes are ongoing.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results based on the ongoing metallurgical test work on drill hole composites from the 2020 – 2022 drill programs. The objectives of the recently completed testwork were:

Advancement of understanding of gold deportment and recovery methods from previously released metallurgical test work results

Optimization of gold recovery and flowsheet make-up considering the minimization of both future capital and operating cost intensity with the benefit of significant additional and overall gold recovery

Eight drill core composites, representing different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary areas, were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed. (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. The results indicate that a gold recovery rate of 93% can be achieved using standard and commercially employed mineral processing operations. The composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. Eight drill hole composites were utilized, comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms.

Composite DDH Make Up GS2201 GS2203 GS2206 GS2207

GS2208 GS2209 GS2168 GS2167 Test Calc Grade

gold recovery %

Au g/t Gravity Flotation Post Oxidation Stage

CIL Total









1.15 40 % 55 % 97 % >93%

Summary of Gold Recovery

Since 2020, drilling activities at the Golden Summit project have significantly bolstered its potential, reinforcing the project's viability through positive metallurgical outcomes and a marked increase in overall resources. The current pit-constrained resource includes both oxide and primary resources, with the oxide component located within the upper 70 meters. Previous column tests on the oxide material indicate that heap leach gold recoveries can reach 85% within two weeks. Ongoing optimization efforts are focused on delineating the most effective flow sheet for the sulphide component before initiating a pre-feasibility study.

The strategic plan for 2025 outlines extensive drilling initiatives aimed at upgrading resources from the inferred category to the indicated category, which is crucial for completing the planned pre-feasibility study. The September 2024 Primary Resource, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, is 346,304,000 tonnes at 1.08 g/t Au (12,050,000 contained ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 308,311,000 tonnes at 1.04 g/t Au (10,306,000 contained ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category.

In 2024, 41 holes, totaling 25,708m, were drilled. Assay results from twelve drill holes related to the 2024 program are pending. Results from the 2024 program will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate expected to be released later in 2025.

Ongoing Metallurgical Work: The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are in progress and include:

Comminution studies using half PQ core

Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment utilizing BIOX® and POX prior to CIL

Link to Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/metdrillingplanmap_february2025.pdf

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

