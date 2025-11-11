Freedom Clinic Toronto Launches Canada's First 2% Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo to Target Scalp Conditions and Hair Loss

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Freedom Clinic Toronto is turning heads with the launch of its new Freedom Medicated Shampoo, the first and only shampoo on the Canadian market with 2% Zinc Pyrithione, doubling the concentration found in most medicated shampoos.

"This isn't just a dandruff shampoo, it's a breakthrough," says John D. Ranney, certified trichologist and president of Freedom Clinic Toronto. "By treating scalp inflammation and restoring scalp health, we're also targeting one of the root causes of hair thinning."

Breakthrough new scalp treatment for real relief!

The shampoo is the latest addition to the Freedom Medical line, a collection of evidence-based treatments designed to address both scalp disorders and hair loss. The advanced formula helps calm itching and inflammation, reduce flaking, and create optimal scalp conditions for healthy hair growth, benefiting those with dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory hair loss, which we now know does include genetic hair loss.

Why It Matters

Up to 50% of people with hair loss also suffer from undiagnosed scalp conditions. Inflammation, buildup, and irritation can worsen thinning and limit treatment success. With scalp health emerging as a key factor in effective hair loss management, Freedom Clinic's approach offers new hope for long-term results.

The Freedom Medical Line includes:

Medicated Shampoo (2% Zinc Pyrithione) – A first-in-market formula to treat inflammatory scalp diseases and support scalp and follicle health.

TrichoBoost Serum – A prescription-grade topical combining Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Bimatoprost for strong regrowth and reduced shedding.

Minoxidil 5% Solution – A once-daily topical proven to stimulate blood flow and prolong the growth cycle.

Founded almost 40 years ago by Arthur and Rita Ranney, Freedom Clinic Toronto is now led by their son, John D. Ranney, and his wife and business partner, Kelly Clement-Ranney. John is a graduate of the Evidence-Based Hair Fellowship under Dr. Jeffrey Donovan and a member of the International Association of Trichologists.

The Freedom Medical line is available now at Freedom Clinic Toronto and online at thefreedomstore.ca .

Freedom Clinic | Breakthrough scalp treatments bring relief to scalp sufferers

