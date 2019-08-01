Freckle's Killi App Increases Active User Base, Doubles Earning Potential for Consumers

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Freckle (FRKL-TSXV), the global leader in consumer privacy, announced that its Killi mobile application experienced strong growth in its active user base over Q2 and today launched new features for users to earn more money within the application. With an eye toward aggressive growth of its leading global privacy solution, Killi is releasing the latest version of the application with new tools that will present users with 2x the earning potential. This release will offer users more surveys compared to prior versions, as well as new offers inside the application. These changes are expected to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) per month for each consumer.

With user growth a top priority for this year, Killi saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2019. Improvements to the user experience, stability and surveys were the key drivers of the following metrics for Killi in Q2:

Increased active user base of 44%

Growth in total download base of 38%

Increase in user retention of 19%

Increase of consumer lifetime value (LTV) of 22%

"As Killi continues to scale, we expect further enhancements in Q3, which will provide similar improvements across all of these metrics," said Neil Sweeney, founder and CEO of Killi. "We are hyper-focused this year on improving the user experience as the path toward growing our base and delivering new ways for consumers to earn."

The Killi application was launched in May 2018 as a direct answer to the growing concern around consumer data privacy, the misuse of data by the tech giants and a need for companies to access compliant data. With a growing number of states across the U.S. passing consumer data privacy legislation, it is now a nationwide mandate that consumers receive fair compensation for their data and companies partner with data providers that can supply ethical, compliant data.

Killi's parent, Freckle (FRKL.V), is currently the only public company focused on consumer control of data and privacy.

How Killi Works

Killi is a free consumer application for users to earn money by completing surveys and selling their data directly to companies looking to purchase compliant, high fidelity data. The application is currently available in the United States and Canada with further international expansion planned for the back half of 2019.

Killi also provides a mobile-first consumer panel for brands looking for purchase and visitation insights on their customers. The Killi panel averages response rates above 70%, an unprecedented response rate in the research industry, to deliver an engaged and active base for marketers.

About Freckle

With offices in Toronto and New York, Freckle helps leading brands measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visits while remaining media agnostic. Freckle works with the world's most prestigious brands, publishers and investment firms to deliver intelligence and validation of first-party consumer data. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms and data management platforms used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take control of their digital identity back from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry. Download Killi now ( Android , iPhone ).

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com

