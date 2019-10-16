Freckle Ltd. Appoints Andrew Elinesky as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) ("Freckle" or the "Company"), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline attribution, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Andrew Elinesky, CPA, CGA and FCCA (UK) ("Mr. Elinesky"), as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Mr. Elinesky has over 20 years of experience in the finance industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Elinesky served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President of McEwen Mining Inc., where he was instrumental in raising over $150 million in numerous financings and played an integral role in the company's M&A activities. Mr. Elinesky received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

Mr. Elinesky will replace Sean Homuth ("Mr. Homuth") Freckle's current fractional CFO immediately. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Homuth for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "SOP"), Mr. Elinesky will be granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.20, which will vest in three equal installments commencing on the first year anniversary of his appointment. Such options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. The option grant is subject to the terms of the SOP and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Freckle Retains Market Making Services

In addition to Mr. Elinesky's appointment as CFO, Freckle has retained T2W Market Liquidity Inc. ("T2W") on a month to month basis to provide capital market-making services in accordance with TSXV policies and other applicable laws. T2W is a Dundas based company which has been providing market liquidity services to listed issuers since 2009. Harold Hoff, the principal of T2W, has over 10 years of experience as a pro trader and designated market maker for a major bank owned investment dealer.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement (the "Agreement") T2W will receive cash compensation of $3,500 per month. Freckle and T2W act at arm's length and T2W has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Freckle or its securities. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by T2W will be provided by T2W. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Freckle

Freckle, the global leader in offline attribution and data privacy, helps leading brands and platforms measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs), data management platforms (DMPs) and social platforms used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called " Killi " that allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands and platforms in exchange for cash compensation. Due to its one-to-one direct relationship with the consumer, KIlli's data is the most privacy compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com

For further information: Erica McDonald, Media Relations, +1 646-202-9784, Erica.Mcdonald@FinnPartners.com; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, +1 647-558-0675, Sean@SophicCapital.com