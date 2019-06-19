Freckle Commences Trading on the TSXV Under the Symbol "FRKL"

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the terms of the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "TSXV") final bulletin following the completion of its previously announced business combination on June 14, 2019, the Corporation's Class A common shares are expected to commence trading on Wednesday June 19, 2019 under the symbol "FRKL". The Corporation will be listed as a Tier 2 'Technology' company on the TSXV.

Freckle is a rapidly-growing data measurement and identity company providing recurring software-as-a-service solutions to Fortune 500 brands and agencies in multiple countries.





Fully integrated into major global media and data platforms, Freckle's products and services fully support media decisions and provide compliant data sources.





Its offline attribution product determines the effectiveness of a brand's media across multiple channels by measuring the outcome of driving a consumer into a desired location.





Its identity product, Killi, is a consumer facing application created to solve privacy and security challenges for consumers while addressing compliance challenges for companies obtaining and using data. Killi allows platforms and brands to purchase customized data directly from consumers in exchange for monetary compensation.





Founded by serial entrepreneur Neil Sweeney in 2015, Freckle is leading the next wave of data compliance, privacy, transparency, security and identity management.

"As one of the first multi-channel offline attribution platforms trading publicly, we're incredibly proud to announce this milestone in Freckle's history," said Neil Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of the Corporation. "Following our $6.529 million financing and RTO, Freckle is well capitalized. The Company is well positioned for growth in a market where brands are looking for the most compliant, high fidelity data sources."

About Freckle

With offices in Toronto and New York, Freckle helps leading brands measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in store visits while remaining media agnostic. Freckle works with the world's most prestigious brands, publishers and investment firms to deliver intelligence and validation of 1st party consumer data. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T and is a core component of the top demand side platforms and data management platforms used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com.

FRECKLE LTD.

