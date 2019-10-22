Freckle and iCrossing Partner to Provide Offline Measurement for Search Clients

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline media measurement, today announced its partnership with the global digital performance marketing agency iCrossing , a division of Hearst , to provide offline measurement to search clients.

"iCrossing aligns brands with consumers' passions by helping brands engage on consumers' terms," said Chris Apostle, Chief Media Officer, iCrossing. "This partnership with Freckle is all about authentically connecting brands to what interests consumers through industry-leading offline measurement and data for our clients."

Freckle is a global data company that specializes in determining the effectiveness of a brand's media spend to drive a consumer to a desired location -- known as offline attribution . With Freckle, iCrossing will now be able to provide measurement and custom data solutions to its entire client base.

"We are excited to partner with iCrossing, whose expertise in search has grown to now include a variety of other services in a variety of markets," said Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO, Freckle. "By providing the visibility of how campaigns and data are improving ROI for clients, iCrossing is enabled to make more informed decisions. As the industry moves increasingly towards partners who are privacy compliant, as we are with our Killi consumer application, it's natural that iCrossing and Freckle work together."

About iCrossing

iCrossing is a global marketing agency that lives at the junction of creativity, technology and data. Powered by Hearst, iCrossing offers a competitive advantage for its global client base with access to the vast content and data from one of the world's largest independent media, information and entertainment companies. iCrossing is a purpose-built team that understands business objectives at the highest level and has the capabilities to achieve them at the most granular interaction. They drive growth, because they are data-driven at their core, while deeply understanding the strategy every organization needs to reach its objectives. More information is available at https://www.icrossing.com.

About Freckle

Freckle, the global leader in offline attribution and data privacy, helps leading brands and platforms measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com

