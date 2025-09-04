Frantic Films, Paula Devonshire, and Leena Minifie named 2025 CMPA Indiescreen Awards winners

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Media Producers Association today announced the winners of the 2025 Indiescreen Awards, which celebrate excellence in Canadian independent media production. Production company Frantic Films was named the recipient of the inaugural TV Producer Indiescreen Award, Paula Devonshire was named the recipient of the 2025 Feature Film Producer Indiescreen Award, and Leena Minifie was the recipient of the 2025 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Indiescreen Award. The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by the CMPA on the opening evening of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Left to right: Jamie Brown (Frantic Films), Paula Devonshire and Leena Minifie. 2025 Indiescreen Award winners. (CNW Group/Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA))

"With national pride reaching record levels across the country, we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on Canada's outstanding producing talent," said Reynolds Mastin, CMPA President and CEO. "This year's Indiescreen Awards winners embody the creativity, grit and skill that define what it means to be an independent media producer in Canada today. Congratulations to Paula, Leena, and Frantic Films for their exceptional ability to connect and inspire."

Frantic Films, headed by CEO and Executive Producer Jamie Brown, with its series Still Standing, received the CMPA's inaugural TV Producer Indiescreen Award. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Frantic Films has long been a leader in Canadian independent production, known for its visionary and entrepreneurial spirit. A producer of award-winning series for over 25 years, its credits include Baroness Von Sketch Show, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and the cult classic sci-fi comedy Todd and the Book of Pure Evil, among many others. Now in its eleventh season, Still Standing reflects a profound understanding of the Canadian experience, with its success underscoring Frantic Films' commitment to authentic and impactful storytelling. Frantic Films was awarded a $20,000 cash prize, accepted by company president Stephanie Fast. The award was presented in partnership with the Canada Media Fund.

Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions Inc.) was named the recipient of the CMPA's 2025 Feature Film Producer Indiescreen Award. Devonshire's body of work has proved both personal and purposeful, consistently highlighting diverse voices and untold stories. Her projects have screened at acclaimed festivals such as Venice, Sundance, and TIFF, including Survival of the Dead (2009), Wet Bum (2014), and Atom Egoyan's Remember (2015), starring Christopher Plummer. Recently, she has served as an executive producer on Steal Away (2025), Nika & Madison (2025), and Blood Lines (2025), all of which are set to premiere this year at TIFF. Her latest project, Blood Lines (2025), explores Métis identity, culture, and language. Devonshire was awarded a $20,000 cash prize. The award was presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada.

Leena Minifie (Stories First Productions) was named the recipient of the CMPA's 2025 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Indiescreen Award. The Vancouver-based producer was recognized for her dedication to craft and thoughtful approach, demonstrating a versatility of work to come. Minifie's project, The Good Canadian (2025), a meticulously researched and artfully crafted documentary, traces the legacy of the Indian Act and the systemic dispossession of Indigenous people. It is set to premiere on APTN on September 30. Minifie was awarded a $10,000 cash prize.

The award winners were selected by three national juries. The Feature Film Producer Indiescreen Award and Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Indiescreen Award juries were chaired by last year's winners, Martin Katz and Ngardy Conteh George, respectively. The TV Producer Indiescreen Award jury was chaired by Spike & Sadie Media's Ira Levy. The CMPA thanks the 2025 jury members for their time and commitment.

TV Producer Indiescreen Award jury:

Ira Levy , jury chair (President/Executive Producer, Spike & Sadie Media)

, jury chair (President/Executive Producer, Spike & Sadie Media) Scott Henderson (Culture and Communications Counsel, HENDERSON PR )

(Culture and Communications Counsel, ) Linda Schuyler (CEO, Skystone Media Inc.)

Feature Film Producer Indiescreen Award jury:

Martin Katz , jury chair and 2024 Indiescreen Award winner (President, Prospero Pictures )

, jury chair and 2024 Indiescreen Award winner (President, ) Sandra Cunningham (President, Strada Films Inc.)

(President, Strada Films Inc.) Ann Marie Fleming (Writer, Director, Producer, AMF Productions/Sleepy Dog Films)

Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Indiescreen Award jury:

Ngardy Conteh George, jury chair and 2024 Indiescreen Award winner (Co-Founder, Producer & Director, OYA Media Group)

John Galway (Producer, Corrib Entertainment)

(Producer, Corrib Entertainment) E.J. Alon (Principal, E.J. Alon & Co.)

More information about the CMPA Indiescreen Awards can be found here.

