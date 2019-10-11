Frankly Media Extends and Expands Contract with Sarkes Tarzian Television

Broadcast Media Company to Launch Frankly Express Video and OTT Applications in Chattanooga, TN and Reno, NV

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frankly Media (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly" or the "Company"), a multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company, has entered into a long-term extension and expansion of its publishing platform and services agreement with broadcast media company Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Sarkes Tarzian will deploy Frankly Media's new Express Video and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms in both of its major television markets: WRCB in Chattanooga, TN, and KTVN in Reno, NV. Sarkes Tarzian has been a Frankly customer since 2007.

Frankly Media's new Express Video platform will enable the digital teams at WRCB and KTVN to capture, record and clip video feeds all on the fly. The teams can then intuitively create articles from those clips, generating content that can be seamlessly posted to their respective websites and mobile apps as well as social media accounts and OTT apps. The unification of these different platforms will drive more efficient workflows and consistent user experiences across multiple mediums. Additionally, with analytics and ad serving systems fully integrated, WRCB and KTVN can provide better packaging, implementation and re-marketing of digital revenue to their advertisers.

"We have been a satisfied Frankly customer for over a decade and are looking forward to expanding our partnership into new formats," said Tom Tolar, Chief Operating Officer at Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. "Frankly's new Express Video platform and OTT apps provide a natural progression for our existing websites and mobile app portfolio and are highly complementary to the content we're producing today. With these new tools, we'll be able to more effectively streamline our workflows by putting these digital platforms under one roof, empowering our news and advertising teams to grow audience and revenue."

"We are thrilled to be extending and growing our long-term partnership with the Sarkes Tarzian group of television stations," said Lou Schwartz, CEO of Frankly Media. "As early adopters of our Express Web platform and redesigned mobile applications, the teams at WRCB and KTVN have a strong track record of being progressive in the digital space. We commend their tech-forward approach and believe their renewed focus on video and crossover into OTT will further solidify their position of strength in the local news ecosystem."

About Frankly

Frankly Media provides a complete suite of digital solutions for media companies to create, manage, distribute and monetize their content on all platforms, maximizing audience engagement and revenue potential. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta, Toronto and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Frankly and its respective businesses, including Frankly's ability to launch products and services for customers and the ability of those products and services to increase user engagement and enhance commercial and operational benefits for Frankly's customers. Forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the parties. Forward looking statements depend on certain assumptions that management deems to be reasonable in the circumstances, but such assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and the outcome of the subject of any forward-looking statement cannot be guaranteed. Such assumptions are based on, among other things, continuing growth in online audiences and advertising opportunities, the ability of partners to create and deliver engaging content, Frankly's access to critical markets, resources and vendors and the absence of material technical and regulatory impediments. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Frankly undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

