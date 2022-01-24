Franklin Templeton Virtually Opens The Market
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Duane Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton Canada, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the continued expansion of its suite of ETFs with the launch of Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF (TSX: FWCP) - the first in Canada from Franklin Templeton's global fixed income specialist, Western Asset.
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.
