FRANKIES BIKINIS DIVES INTO EFFICIENCY WITH CENTRIC PLM™

Kalin Mowry, Director of Production and Development brought big changes to the product development process. Recognizing the need to move away from spreadsheets and email, she also aimed to move the design and development from third-party contractors to in-house. Mowry built a case for PLM as well as an in-house team. "Not only did we need a great design and development group, we needed a system to track and accelerate it. The spreadsheets and basically all of the archaic ways of tracking weren't really suitable for how quickly we were growing."

Now, they have all their product data in a central, digital hub and communication among team members is efficient. Every department is using Centric PLM to execute tasks from concepting, design, development and SKU creation to CAD, costing and setting pricing for both retail and wholesale.

FRANKIES BIKINIS, LLC. (www.frankiesbikinis.com)

In 2012 founder Francesca Aiello began her mission to create the perfect bikini, gaining momentum when she began to showcase her swimsuit designs on Instagram. After creating two collections, Francesca became the youngest designer to ever debut at Miami Swim Week in 2014. Her designs are worn by supermodels and celebrities including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Frankies Bikinis is a global online destination for fashion-forward beachwear inspired by Malibu and made in Los Angeles. Known for high-end fabrics, fashion forward shapes, and cheeky bottoms, the bikinis look great on everybody. Since the company's inception, Francesca Aiello has evolved the brand into a beach lifestyle brand, expanding product offerings to include ready-to-wear clothing and beauty. Frankies Bikinis' designs can be found in better retail boutiques nationwide including Revolve, Intermix, Free People, Kith, and Browns. The largest selection of Frankies Bikinis can be found at frankiesbikinis.com.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

