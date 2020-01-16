Frank And Oak announces new sustainability goals to be met by 2022

Recently certified as a B Corporation (2019), Frank And Oak has devoted themselves to environmental and social sustainability. Certified B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.

"The climate crisis is an issue that is deeply important to us at Frank And Oak. Over the last few years, we have been able to be nimble and agile to adapt our business practices to better serve our planet, and as well, our customers," says Ethan Song, Frank And Oak's CEO and Co-Founder. "Though we have made significant strides, we recognize that there is still so much we need to do as the climate crisis continues to worsen. This is why we have set such ambitious goals, to remain accountable to ourselves, our customers and our communities."

The Montreal-based company has outlined five sustainability goals that involve eliminating the use of virgin materials and increasing responsible energy and operations practices. The five goals include:

Goal 1 - Zero virgin plastic

By 2022, Frank And Oak aims to cut all virgin plastic in their supply chain. The first step towards this goal is currently underway as the brand begins to use exclusively 100% compostable, plant-based bags for shipping, while also removing excess shipping packaging.

Goal 2 - Zero virgin polyester

Frank And Oak will only use recycled polyester fibres to make shell fabrics, labels, and trims in an effort to eliminate all virgin polyester in their supply chain by 2022.

Goal 3 - 100% offset of greenhouse gas (GHG) scope 1 emissions

Frank And Oak will increase their collaborations with local and international partners to reduce logistics mileage and offset last mile GHG. By 2022 Frank And Oak will further these offset activities to include all markets they operate in.

Goal 4 - Increase our use of renewable energies

Frank And Oak plans to run their headquarters, warehouse, and retail stores on 100% renewable energy by 2022. New facilities will have green energy sources, water meters, and waste management systems incorporated into their building plans.

Goal 5 - Encourage zero-waste philosophy

Frank And Oak headquarters will remain Fair Trade certified and they will also continue to work with local partners to use furniture that is either second-hand or sustainably made in all Frank And Oak stores and the brand's headquarters. Frank And Oak's zero-waste philosophy will be enforced company-wide by providing employees with training, zero-waste challenge initiatives, and reusable materials.

In the face of the climate crisis, Frank And Oak recognizes the urgency to do their part and the necessity to come together as individuals to effect real change in local communities and globally. These ambitious sustainability goals will act as a roadmap for the brand over the next two years as they continue to perfect their products and operations to attain a more sustainable and climate-positive future.

About Frank And Oak

Combining style, design and technology since it was founded in 2012, Frank And Oak offers collections of clothing and accessories for men and women that are thoughtfully designed and well suited to the lifestyles of its customers. Present on the web and in 21 boutiques across Canada, the brand provides a personalized online experience to hundreds of thousands of members, surpassing its role as a retailer to reinvent the customer experience. Inspired by ethical thinking and with an eye to the future, Frank And Oak upholds the values of equity, diversity and inclusion and works to promote them in its communities. Frank And Oak is certified B Corporation®, meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability in the industry.

