Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2019 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Oct 17, 2019, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -

Third Quarter Results Release:

November 11th after market close


Conference Call and Webcast:

November 12th 10:00 am ET


Dial‑in Numbers:

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546

International: 416‑764‑8688


Webcast:

www.franco‑nevada.com


Replay (available until November 19th):

Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541

International: 416‑764‑8677

Pass code: 381202#

For further information: please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Candida Hayden, Corporate Affairs, 416-306-6323, info@franco-nevada.com

Organization Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada is a gold royalty and stream company. The Company has a diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets and interests in some of the largest new gold development and exploration projects in the world. Its business model benefits from rising commodity...

