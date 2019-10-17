Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 17, 2019, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -
Third Quarter Results Release:
November 11th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
November 12th 10:00 am ET
Dial‑in Numbers:
Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0546
International: 416‑764‑8688
Webcast:
Replay (available until November 19th):
Toll‑Free: 1‑888‑390‑0541
International: 416‑764‑8677
Pass code: 381202#
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
For further information: please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Candida Hayden, Corporate Affairs, 416-306-6323, info@franco-nevada.com
