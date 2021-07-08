Franco-Nevada to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Jul 08, 2021, 17:00 ET

Second Quarter Results Release:

August 11th after market close


Conference Call and Webcast:

August 12th 10:00 am ET


Dial–in Numbers:

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
International: 416–764–8688


Webcast:

www.franco–nevada.com


Replay (available until August 19th):

Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
International: 416–764–8677
Pass code: 467266 #

