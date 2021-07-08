Franco-Nevada to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jul 08, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -
|
Second Quarter Results Release:
|
August 11th after market close
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
August 12th 10:00 am ET
|
Dial–in Numbers:
|
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0546
|
Webcast:
|
Replay (available until August 19th):
|
Toll–Free: 1–888–390–0541
For further information: please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]
