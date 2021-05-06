Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday by webcast are set out below.

Nominee

 Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld   

% Withheld

David Harquail

121,608,912

98.47%

1,893,278

1.53%

Paul Brink

123,128,033

99.70%

374,157

0.30%

Tom Albanese

123,434,285

99.95%

67,905

0.05%

Derek W. Evans

120,329,491

97.43%

3,172,699

2.57%

Dr. Catharine Farrow

122,290,731

99.02%

1,211,459

0.98%

Louis Gignac

119,687,158

96.91%

3,815,032

3.09%

Maureen Jensen

122,278,407

99.01%

1,223,783

0.99%

Jennifer Maki

123,422,003

99.94%

80,187

0.06%

Randall Oliphant

120,337,786

97.44%

3,164,404

2.56%

Elliott Pew

123,423,426

99.94%

78,764

0.06%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

For further information: For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]

