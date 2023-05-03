Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 03, 2023, 15:30 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.



Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

David Harquail

148,148,937

98.54 %

2,191,587

1.46 %

Paul Brink

149,808,600

99.65 %

532,149

0.35 %

Tom Albanese

149,808,493

99.65 %

532,332

0.35 %

Derek W. Evans

138,637,407

92.44 %

11,340,421

7.56 %

Dr. Catharine Farrow

146,035,840

97.37 %

3,941,826

2.63 %

Maureen Jensen

147,752,864

98.52 %

2,224,843

1.48 %

Jennifer Maki

147,671,656

98.46 %

2,306,045

1.54 %

Randall Oliphant

148,151,062

98.78 %

1,826,890

1.22 %

Jacques Perron

149,489,805

99.67 %

487,926

0.33 %
Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

For further information: For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]

