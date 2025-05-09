Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Against
|
David Harquail
|
148,559,616
|
97.47 %
|
3,861,770
|
2.53 %
|
Paul Brink
|
152,098,450
|
99.79 %
|
322,937
|
0.21 %
|
Tom Albanese
|
148,342,137
|
97.32 %
|
4,079,249
|
2.68 %
|
Hugo Dryland
|
152,357,166
|
99.96 %
|
64,224
|
0.04 %
|
Derek W. Evans
|
137,860,506
|
90.45 %
|
14,560,878
|
9.55 %
|
Dr. Catharine Farrow
|
151,539,889
|
99.42 %
|
881,498
|
0.58 %
|
Maureen Jensen
|
151,188,943
|
99.19 %
|
1,232,443
|
0.81 %
|
Jennifer Maki
|
151,741,349
|
99.55 %
|
680,037
|
0.45 %
|
Daniel Malchuk
|
152,341,370
|
99.95 %
|
80,018
|
0.05 %
|
Jacques Perron
|
149,878,477
|
98.33 %
|
2,542,910
|
1.67 %
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company, with the most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.
