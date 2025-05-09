Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Franco-Nevada Corporation

May 09, 2025, 11:45 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.



Nominee

Votes For   

% For

    Votes
Against

% Against

David Harquail

148,559,616

97.47 %

3,861,770

2.53 %

Paul Brink

152,098,450

99.79 %

322,937

0.21 %

Tom Albanese

148,342,137

97.32 %

4,079,249

2.68 %

Hugo Dryland

152,357,166

99.96 %

64,224

0.04 %

Derek W. Evans

137,860,506

90.45 %

14,560,878

9.55 %

Dr. Catharine Farrow

151,539,889

99.42 %

881,498

0.58 %

Maureen Jensen

151,188,943

99.19 %

1,232,443

0.81 %

Jennifer Maki

151,741,349

99.55 %

680,037

0.45 %

Daniel Malchuk

152,341,370

99.95 %

80,018

0.05 %

Jacques Perron

149,878,477

98.33 %

2,542,910

1.67 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company, with the most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, 416-306-6303, [email protected]

