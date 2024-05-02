Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.











Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against David Harquail 145,604,399 97.71 % 3,416,503 2.29 % Paul Brink 148,578,196 99.70 % 442,706 0.30 % Tom Albanese 146,705,927 98.45 % 2,314,948 1.55 % Hugo Dryland 148,675,183 99.77 % 345,658 0.23 % Derek W. Evans 133,231,350 89.40 % 15,789,522 10.60 % Dr. Catharine Farrow 145,379,683 97.56 % 3,641,121 2.44 % Maureen Jensen 147,599,972 99.05 % 1,420,726 0.95 % Jennifer Maki 147,098,131 98.71 % 1,922,668 1.29 % Jacques Perron 147,618,641 99.06 % 1,402,251 0.94 %

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

