Franchise Global Health Inc. Announces Change in Auditors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Franchise Global Health Inc. ("Franchise Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: FGH) (FRA: WV4A) announces the appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Zeifmans LLP"), as its new auditor effective as of May 17, 2022.

Zeifmans LLP replaces RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor. The board of directors and management of the Company would like to thank RSM Canada LLP for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's audit committee and board of directors.

There were no modified opinions in RSM Canada LLP's reports in connection with the audits of the Company's two most recently completed fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and there were no "reportable events" (including "disagreements", "unresolved issues" or "consultations" (in each case, as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws).

The Company has filed the required notice regarding the change of auditor as well as the required letters from each of RSM Canada LLP and Zeifmans LLP under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Franchise Global

Franchise Global, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise Global's business objective is to develop a fully‑integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices. For more information please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com.

