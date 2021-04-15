Fragomen Launches Next Generation Knowledge Center Providing Clients with Up-to-the-Minute Access to Crucial Immigration Insights

Preeminent immigration firm takes its dedication to knowledge to the next level with streamlined platform for clients

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global immigration leader Fragomen has launched a new Knowledge Center that provides clients with timely immigration information and industry-leading intelligence in one easy-to-access technology platform.

With this new Knowledge Center, Fragomen continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovating the immigration experience for its corporate and individual clients. "Knowledge is core to every facet of the worldwide firm and we continuously build and reinforce the breadth of our knowledge base for the benefit of the firm's clients and our professionals in all country locations. Through this new and intuitive repository, we are better placed to enable access in a sophisticated meaningful way," explained Lance Kaplan, Managing Partner of Fragomen's International Practice Group. The Knowledge Center includes:

A robust, real-time view of mobility and immigration intelligence materials to help clients make informed decisions about their immigration programs and increase operational efficiencies

A wealth of country specific immigration information for more than 100 countries

Global process guides and document checklists that help guide clients through visa applications and aid global mobility decision-making

News and insights on issues and trends shaping worldwide immigration

A comprehensive catalogue of Fragomen's Client Alerts, blogs, events and other news items

Exclusive access to Fragomen's process videos to help clients navigate complex immigration processes

Single Sign-On (SSO) via Fragomen's Connect client portal, which offers seamless and centrally-managed access that can be customized to users' needs and preferences

Fragomen's Senior Director of Worldwide Knowledge Management, Scott Leeb, says, "We are excited to bring the new Knowledge Center to our clients because it gives them the tools they need to make educated choices regarding their immigration programs. We've also streamlined access to a whole new level of information available in real time through our client portal—so the firm's knowledge is easier to find and easier to use."

About Fragomen

Fragomen, a global immigration firm and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,100 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

The firm supports all aspects of global immigration, including immigration program management strategic planning, quality management, compliance, government relations, case processing and program reporting. These capabilities allow Fragomen to represent a broad range of companies and organizations of all sizes as well as individuals, working in partnership with clients to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fragomen.com.

For more information about our Knowledge Center and the key mobility and immigration intelligence it provides, contact Scott Leeb at [email protected].

Karen Daly, +44 (0)207 090 9243, [email protected]

