Fragomen Acquires Nomadic to Deliver Innovative Business Visa Solution to Clients

Nomadic's superior short-term business visa tech platform and consular service capabilities fit perfectly with Fragomen's unparalleled global knowledge and immigration experience

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- In a move that will further enhance its client-facing technology offerings, leading global immigration firm Fragomen announced today it has acquired Nomadic, a provider of technology-led, innovative solutions for short-term travel compliance. Nomadic will become an integral new component of Fragomen Technologies Inc.

By leveraging Nomadic technology, Fragomen will introduce innovative solutions to business traveler management, from pre-travel assessment through visa applications, including compliance filings in the travel destination, if necessary.

"The acquisition of Nomadic helps us meet our clients' immigration and mobility needs while further strengthening our business over the long term," said Fragomen Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "Our clients around the world are facing challenges at every turn. With Nomadic in the Fragomen Technologies Inc. fold, we can provide them with holistic, best-in-class solutions for their short-term travel and immigration needs."

Key features of Nomadic's technology include:

Pre-travel compliance assessment that draws on Fragomen knowledge with data points from over 170 countries

that draws on Fragomen knowledge with data points from over 170 countries Automated filing of online applications using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to ensure a precise and accelerated process

of online applications using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to ensure a precise and accelerated process Unique traveler profile that securely retains traveler history and data, removing the need to re-enter information

that securely retains traveler history and data, removing the need to re-enter information GPS functionality , where desired, can be enabled to monitor the traveler's real-time location in the current immigration jurisdiction

, where desired, can be enabled to monitor the traveler's real-time location in the current immigration jurisdiction API integration that can incorporate data in the tool into client systems and reporting tools

that can incorporate data in the tool into client systems and reporting tools New post-pandemic travel requirements will be incorporated as jurisdictions emerge from the global health crisis

will be incorporated as jurisdictions emerge from the global health crisis Regional enhancements will be released that address specific local compliance needs (including Posted Workers in Europe )

Together, the companies will work with clients to develop service models that complement and supplement in-house immigration functions, while ensuring the benefits of enhanced user experience, market-competitive pricing and increased efficiency.

In the pre-Covid-19 global immigration landscape, business travel and short-term movement was becoming ever more important. Although the pandemic halted most business travel in 2020, major markets are beginning to recover and travel restrictions are being lifted. As global travel opens once more, comprehensive oversight of business visits and cross-border moves will be mission critical for Fragomen's clients.

"There is an incontrovertible link between short-term travel and workforce planning," said Lance Kaplan, Managing Partner of Fragomen's International Practice Group. "Given the expected post-COVID climate, it's going to be increasingly important for employers to actively manage their short-term travel programs—and know exactly where their employees are at any time. By combining Fragomen's knowledge and experience with Nomadic's cutting-edge technology, we'll be able to provide a single, cost-effective solution for our clients' needs."

"Nomadic's alignment with a firm as strong as Fragomen gives both organizations the opportunity to provide wing-to-wing immigration services to the international business community," said Brendan Ryan, CEO of Nomadic. "The business travel market has been shifting toward increased use of short-term travel options. We are thrilled to introduce an innovative and cost-effective short-term travel solution to the market and, following our acquisition of The Visa Team in the UK and UAE, we plan to expand our footprint and end-to-end business visa execution capability. We are excited to bring Nomadic to Fragomen's clients and the business community in general."

About Fragomen

Fragomen, a global immigration firm and member of the Am Law 100 and Am Law Global 100, is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,200 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

As a longtime leader in the immigration technology space, the firm supports all aspects of global immigration, including program management, strategic planning, quality management, compliance, government relations, case processing and program reporting. These capabilities allow Fragomen to represent a broad range of companies and organizations of all sizes as well as individuals, working in partnership with clients to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fragomen.com.

About Nomadic

Nomadic is a business focused on global short-term immigration compliance management and transactional delivery, using innovative technology solutions to reduce costs and improve service. Nomadic was founded by experienced professionals in the immigration industry who understand the importance of technology solutions in this market sector. www.gonomadic.com

SOURCE Fragomen

For further information: Alison Arjoon, +1 732 637 2507, [email protected], James Keane, +44 (0)7568 102053, [email protected], https://www.fragomen.com

Related Links

https://www.fragomen.com

