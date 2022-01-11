Fractal expands cloud AI offerings with the acquisition of Neal Analytics

Fractal's acquisition of Neal Analytics will deepen Fractal's capability to scale AI on Microsoft's multi cloud ecosystems for its Fortune 500® clients and further expand its presence in North America.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the acquisition of Neal Analytics, a cloud, data, engineering and AI Microsoft Gold consulting partner, for an undisclosed amount.

Neal Analytics strengthens Fractal's AI engineering capabilities & cloud-first offerings on Microsoft's multi cloud ecosystems and enables clients to scale AI and power decisions; It also strengthens Fractal's presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India.

Founded in 2011, Neal Analytics is a Microsoft Gold Consulting Partner supporting its cross-industry clients, such as PepsiCo and Microsoft, in their data-driven transformation initiatives. Neal Analytics' 200+ team brings deep expertise on the Azure stack - across data science, AI & ML, IoT, Edge Computing, BI, application development, migration and modernization, and automation. Neal Analytics also has partnerships with Intel, Nvidia, and Databricks.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal, said, "We are excited about partnering with Dylan and his talented team at Neal Analytics. They have built a great client-centric, people-oriented culture, and have an impressive track record of solving and scaling AI engineering challenges, especially on the Microsoft platform, for marquee clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune® 500 sized clients."

Dylan Dias, CEO, Neal Analytics, said, "This is the successful culmination of a thorough, year-long process. Our goals were to find the best long-term home for Neal's 200+ employees, a platform to scale faster, and the ability to play a bigger role in this fast-accelerating space. Fractal was a clear choice. Our culture and vision are 100% aligned. This is an exciting opportunity to empower our people and work alongside like-minded practitioners to transform businesses with cloud, data, and AI. It will enable Neal Analytics and Fractal to grow and achieve more together."

Satish Raman, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal, said, "Hyperscale cloud infrastructures are enabling organizations to be more agile and improve their business performance to better serve clients. Neal's award-winning experts in Microsoft's Azure and cloud technologies have been helping organizations to securely migrate, modernize and accelerate their business transformation within the cloud for more than a decade. We're delighted that this acquisition of Neal will further strengthen our rapidly growing analytics, AI, and data engineering business in North America."

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assist CEOs and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data, Samya.ai to drive next-generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management, Senseforth.ai to automate customer interactions at scale to grow top-line and bottom-line and Analytics Vidhya is the largest Analytics and Data Science community offering industry-focused training programs.

Fractal has more than 3500 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner.

For more information, visit fractal.ai

About Neal Analytics



Neal Analytics is a cloud, data, and AI Microsoft Gold Consulting Partner supporting data-driven transformation initiatives from data strategy to solution design, architecture, development, operationalization, and support.

Neal leverages Agile methodologies and flexible engagement models to deliver measurable customer value with a focus on right sized and pragmatic approaches towards digital transformation.

Our offers include Production Yield Optimization to optimize manufacturing processes with AI-powered Autonomous Systems, StockView for Retail to reduce and predict out-of-stock items with AI-powered gap detection at the edge, and Intelligent Order Sequencing to optimize production and reduce customer wait times.

Neal Analytics is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with 200+ employees across the US, Canada, and India. A well-established Microsoft Partner, Neal has earned 7 gold competencies, 4 advanced specializations, and 4 Partner of Year nominations and awards. Those are a testament to our deep expertise in cloud, data, and AI technologies.

For more information, visit nealanalytics.com

