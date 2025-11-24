FPX Nickel Becomes First Company with British Columbia Exploration Property to Achieve ECOLOGO® Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Responsible Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully obtained UL Solutions ECOLOGO® certification, a leading third-party verification program for sustainable practices in the mineral exploration sector.

Ecologo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"Securing ECOLOGO® certification from UL Solutions is a significant achievement for FPX," said Martin Turenne, FPX's President and CEO. "It demonstrates our team's commitment to going beyond regulatory requirements and embedding sustainable practices into our work. Importantly, this certification underscores our respect for Indigenous rights and the communities where we operate, and reflects our belief that responsible exploration is the foundation of successful project development."

The ECOLOGO® certification is administered by UL Solutions and is recognized across Canada as a rigorous standard for environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance. Designed to promote responsible natural resource development, the ECOLOGO® program assesses exploration companies against criteria such as environmental protection, health and safety, respect for Indigenous rights, and community engagement.

"Earning UL Solutions ECOLOGO® certification empowers mineral exploration companies to demonstrate independently verified leadership in environmental stewardship," said Ranee Valles, director and general manager of the Product Sustainability group at UL Solutions. "In an era where transparency drives investor confidence and regulatory compliance is non-negotiable, this certification not only differentiates certified companies in the marketplace but also fosters stronger trust with stakeholders and local communities."

The certification process involved a comprehensive desktop audit of corporate policies and practices, as well as a field audit conducted during the 2025 Baptiste exploration program, to ensure alignment with leading ESG benchmarks. Significantly, FPX is the first company in Canada to achieve ECOLOGO® certification for a company with operations located outside of Quebec. FPX is also pleased to report that the certification process was completed from July to September 2025, reflecting strong corporate and field ESG policies and practices supporting an efficient and timely audit process.

For First Nations and local communities, ECOLOGO® certification provides assurance that FPX will continue to operate with transparency, accountability, and with a focus on minimizing environmental impacts. For investors, certification represents an additional layer of due diligence, strengthening the Company's ESG profile and positioning it for success in an evolving investment landscape. FPX believes that responsible exploration is essential to building trusted relationships and to advancing projects that can deliver both economic and social value. The Company will continue to work closely with Indigenous rights holders, regulators, and local communities to ensure its activities align with the sustainability standards and best practices.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders. In 2024, the Province of British Columbia identified the Baptiste Nickel Project as the first project to be included in the Province's new Critical Minerals Office ("CMO") concierge service initiative, a provincial strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO initiative is providing an excellent structure to proactively identify and address issues and opportunities ahead of the Project's entry into the environmental assessment process.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].