FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting, Stock Option Grant and CFO Transition

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 27, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. The Company elected eight directors to its Board, namely, Kim Baird, Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Anne Currie, James S. Gilbert, Peter J. Marshall, Andrew Osterloh, Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne. The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company and approval of the Company's 10% rolling Share Compensation Plan.

A total of 175,904,951 FPX common shares were voted, representing 55.78% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that the board of directors have approved the grant of 5,675,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.50 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on their date of grant.

Executive Changes

Felicia de la Paz, FPX's CFO and Corporate Secretary will be departing the Company to assume a new role, effective on June 30, 2026. FPX has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Ms. de la Paz will assist the Company to ensure a successful transition of responsibilities prior to her departure.

"Felicia has been a tremendously valuable contributor to FPX's progress since joining our team in 2023," commented Martin Turenne, President and CEO. "We thank her for service to the Company, and wish her well in her new role and future endeavours."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or [email protected].