SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- FP Markets, a global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, participated in the Forex Expo Dubai 2024 earlier this month. The largest trading event in the Middle East took place in Dubai, UAE, from 7-8 October and drew an impressive 18,000 visitors this year.

FP Markets Team Attends Forex Expo Dubai 2024 And Brings Home Two Awards

The FP Markets Team was invited to participate in two segments: 'Future Trends in Financial Technology' and 'Women in Forex'. Martin Stoilov, Head of Customer Experience at FP Markets, delivered an insightful talk on how Artificial Intelligence and the human element can work together to create authentic customer experiences. Additionally, and as part of the event's newly-inaugurated segment 'Women in Forex', Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs, led a panel discussion on the crucial part women play in the industry, the challenges they face, and how they can be empowered to take on more leadership roles.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony on Tuesday evening during which the FP Markets Team received two outstanding achievement accolades. Andria Phiniefs was recognised as 'Mentor of the Year', and the FP Markets Research Team, headed by Market Analyst Aaron Hill, was presented with the 'Excellence in Technical Analysis' award.

Commenting on FP Markets' presence and achievements at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, Global Head of Marketing, Andria Phiniefs, stated: 'For the Team to be invited to talk as experts in their respective fields, as well as awarded for outstanding contributions, is testament to our brand's culture. We are proud to be part of an ecosystem that encourages agility and adaptability, pushing the boundaries of innovation forward. At FP Markets, our belief in the power of knowledge extends to both our Clients and Team: knowledge sharing happens internally and externally. Striving to be more than just another broker, all our efforts will continue to focus on furthering our Clients' trading knowledge and delivering a superior investing experience'.

