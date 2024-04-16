SYDNEY, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- In response to increased client demand for flexibility in the commodities market and in line with its commitment to deliver comprehensive trading solutions, FP Markets has announced the expansion of its commodity offering. The move allows traders and investors at FP Markets to not only capitalise on new opportunities in the commodities sector but it also broadens the options available for portfolio diversification.

FP Markets Increases its Commodity Offering, Adding Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures

Complementing its existing range of Commodity CFDs , clients trading with FP Markets can now trade and invest in Brent Oil, Cotton and Sugar Futures CFDs :

Symbol: BRENT

Description: Brent Crude Oil Fut

Contract size: 1000





Description: Brent Crude Oil Fut Contract size: 1000 Symbol: COTTON

Description: US Cotton No. 2 Fut

Contract size: 100





Description: US Cotton No. 2 Fut Contract size: 100 Symbol: SUGAR

Description: US Sugar No. 11 Fut

Contract size: 100

Available on cTrader , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Platforms , the newly added Commodity Futures CFDs are being introduced at a time when Brent Crude - a benchmark for global oil prices - is challenging year-to-date highs, and Cotton and Sugar are fast approaching their year-to-date lows. A comprehensive list of all available commodities can be found on the FP Markets website .

Commenting on the recent addition of trading products, FP Markets Head of Risk, Christodoulos Psomas, commented: 'Aligned with our commitment to diversify offerings and enhance our clients' trading experiences, we are glad to announce the addition of new futures instruments to our portfolio: BRENT, COTTON, and SUGAR. These new options are designed to complement our existing commodities portfolio and broaden the spectrum of trading opportunities available to our clients. We are dedicated to equipping our clients with comprehensive resources and unwavering support to help them manage these risks effectively and ensure a diversified investment strategy'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 19 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, Iress and TradingView.

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.

' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023. FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

' at FAME Awards 2023. FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya .

) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of , the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of , the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of . FP Markets has been awarded the Best Price Execution Award at the Brokersview Awards 2024 Singapore.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/

